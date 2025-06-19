Thomas Partey has opened up about his playing style during the formative years of his career

The 32-year-old disclosed that he modelled his style of play on iconic French footballer Zinedine Zidane

His future at Arsenal remains in limbo as negotiations between the club and player have stalled

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reflected on the early stages of his career, sharing memories of his humble beginnings and the football icon who inspired his style.

Before stepping onto grand stages across Europe, Partey honed his skills on the rough pitches of Ashaiman.

He later joined Tema Youth, where his raw talent began to attract attention. Though he didn’t rack up many appearances for the Ghana Premier League side, his potential was never in doubt.

Those early years shaped his game, and as he recalls, he played with far more freedom and creativity compared to his current role.

Idolising Zinedine Zidane from afar

Growing up, Partey found inspiration in French football legend Zinedine Zidane.

While many of his peers mimicked their heroes by adopting their names, he did it differently—he channelled Zidane's influence into his playing style.

“We watch these players and then go outside and take a name. I didn’t take any, but in my mind, I tried to be like Zidane.”

He admired Zidane’s smooth control and effortless grace on the ball. That admiration wasn’t just from a fan’s perspective—it became a blueprint for how he approached the game.

“I take the ball, dribble, and go forward, trying to do a lot of things,” he added, reflecting on his attacking flair during his early days.

However, everything changed when he moved to Spain. The football culture there demanded more discipline and structure, and Partey had to adapt quickly.

“When I got to Spain, I became a different kind of player,” he explained. “They see me as a six, who just wins the ball and leaves it to someone else.”

Though he’s since become known for his defensive solidity and positional awareness, Partey hasn’t forgotten his roots or the influence Zidane had on his development.

Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal all but over

As Partey reflects on the past, the road ahead remains uncertain.

His contract with Arsenal is set to expire on June 30, 2025, per Transfermarkt, and talks over an extension have stalled.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, discussions have reached a standstill, with no agreement in sight. That has opened the door for potential suitors.

Reports suggest that clubs like Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona, Juventus, and even several sides from Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

AC Milan show interest in Partey

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that AC Milan has reportedly engaged in talks with Thomas Partey as they look to strengthen their midfield under Max Allegri’s leadership.

With Arsenal reportedly hesitant to meet Partey’s wage demands, negotiations have hit a standstill.

Meanwhile, Milan are said to have tabled proposals to the 32-year-old and are keeping a close eye on developments.

