Thomas Partey has been adjudged the Best Male player at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards

The 32-year-old arrived at the gala event in an all-white ensemble, accompanied by his pretty wife and family

He is the most successful footballer in the coveted category, having previously scooped the top honours in 2018 and 2019

On a night where football excellence took centre stage, Ghana’s midfield maestro Thomas Teye Partey was honoured as the Best Male Footballer at the seventh edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

The Arsenal star beat off competition from Black Stars forwards Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams to take home the top individual honour.

It marked the third time he has clinched the prestigious accolade, having first secured it in 2018 and repeated the feat the following year.

Thomas Partey and his partner Janine Mackson shared beautiful moments at the Ghana Football Awards. Photo credit: @GF_Awards/X and @manuelphotos_1/X.

A season to remember for Thomas Partey

After several years hampered by recurring injuries, Partey bounced back with an impressive campaign for Arsenal.

According to Transfermarkt, he appeared in 52 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

His influence from midfield was pivotal in what many describe as his most consistent season since arriving in North London.

This strong run of form earned him not just the admiration of fans but also reinstated him at the pinnacle of Ghanaian football recognition.

Double delight for Partey at Ghana Football Awards

Beyond his on-field achievements, Partey was also celebrated for his impactful contributions off the pitch.

He was honoured with the Football for Good Award, which recognises active players who use their influence and resources to support communities and bring about positive change.

According to Ghanasoccernet, he shared this humanitarian award with Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, a fellow Black Stars player, as the pair were applauded for their efforts in uplifting lives beyond football.

Partey and his gorgeous wife: A stylish statement on the red carpet

While Partey’s performances made headlines, his red carpet appearance also captured attention.

Dressed in a striking all-white outfit, he exuded calm elegance. His look, complete with a stylish wristwatch, was as polished as his passing on the field.

By his side was his wife, Janine Mackson, who turned heads in a sleek black sleeveless dress. Her accessories — a bracelet, a chain, and a side bag — added a touch of graceful charm.

Together, the couple radiated class and confidence, winning admiration both for their style and their presence.

Thomas Partey beams with a smile after winning the Best Male Footballer prize at the Ghana Football Awards. Photo credit: @GF_Awards/X.

A night to remember

The event, held at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference Centre, celebrated not only sporting achievement but also personal stories of resilience, purpose, and glamour.

As the curtains closed on another memorable edition of the awards, photos of the elegant couple began to circulate online, drawing warm reactions and praise from fans across the country.

Watch the photos:

