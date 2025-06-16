Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo embraced his African roots by paying a visit to his father's homeland, Togo

Gakpo traces his roots to the continent through his father, Johnny, who was born in Togo and has Ghanaian ancestry

The 26-year-old played a vital role in Liverpool's Premier League-winning campaign in the 2024/25 season

Fresh off a historic Premier League triumph with Liverpool, Dutch forward Cody Gakpo has chosen a more personal path for his off-season getaway.

Instead of heading to a luxurious resort or sandy beach, the 26-year-old decided to visit Togo, the country of his father's birth.

Cody Gakpo connected with his African roots as he visited Togo. Photo credit: @LFCTransferRoom/X and LiverpoolFC/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Gakpo played a key role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign under Arne Slot. Although he started many matches on the bench, the former PSV Eindhoven star made a significant impact when called upon.

According to Transfermarkt, he tallied 18 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances across all competitions: a total of 25 goal contributions that proved crucial in helping the Reds secure their 20th English league crown.

Cody Gakpo visits Togo

With the season wrapped up and medals collected, Gakpo turned his attention to family and heritage.

His arrival in Togo was met with excitement and joy as locals welcomed him with traditional drumming, dance, and cultural attire.

This wasn’t his first time setting foot in the West African nation, but it was clear the visit meant a lot — not just to him, but also to the community that came out to receive him.

Celebrated like a hero

Videos from his visit quickly made waves online. In one clip, Gakpo could be seen proudly holding the Togolese flag during his welcome ceremony, fully immersed in the culture.

In another, he was spotted tasting local dishes, with one particular moment of him eating a Togolese delicacy drawing attention on social media.

However, the trip was not solely about celebration. He was seen distributing meals and handing out Liverpool jerseys to children — a gesture that spoke volumes about his heart and humility.

Gakpo talks about his future

Even as he soaked in the culture and warmth of Togo, transfer rumours followed him.

Cody Gakpo tries to dribble past Arsenal defender Ben White in a Premier League game. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

Reports have suggested that Gakpo could be on Bayern Munich's radar, especially after Florian Wirtz’s big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Asked about a possible switch from Liverpool, the Dutch international didn’t leave much room for speculation.

“I haven't heard anything about it myself. I'm closing myself off from it. Maybe my agent has heard something, but I'm focusing on myself,” he stated, as quoted by Goal.

After his visit, Gakpo is expected to return to Europe for some downtime before pre-season kicks off.

Liverpool’s preparations for the 2025/26 campaign begin with a friendly against Preston North End on July 13 — the same day as the Club World Cup final.

Gakpo jams to Ghanaian music

Source: YEN.com.gh