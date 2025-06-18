Thomas Partey’s Arsenal deal expires on June 30, and despite being a regular under Arteta, no new terms have been agreed amid a pay rise standoff

AC Milan have held talks with Partey and made contract offers, with the Italians eyeing him as part of their midfield rebuild under Max Allegri

Arsenal are targeting Martin Zubimendi as their next midfield anchor, which could signal Partey's exit despite hopes of retaining him after Jorginho's departure

Thomas Partey looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal this summer, with top European clubs circling as his contract nears its June 30 expiry.

While Arsenal have expressed a desire to keep the Ghanaian midfielder, no agreement has been reached on a new deal.

Thomas Partey Offered Contract by AC Milan After Allegri Talks

Football Insider previously reported that the Gunners were confident of extending Partey's stay, but fresh developments suggest his exit is more probable than ever.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are set to reshape their midfield with the anticipated arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Thomas Partey: Set to stay or heading for the exit at Arsenal?

The Spanish international is expected to be Mikel Arteta’s new first-choice defensive midfielder.

However, the Spanish tactician reportedly still values Partey and had hoped to retain him, especially after Jorginho’s departure.

The Ghana international was a regular in Arteta's plans last season, making 52 appearances across all competitions.

This prompted Arsenal to initiate contract talks towards the end of the campaign.

But with the club unwilling to increase his current wages, and Partey holding out for a pay rise, discussions have stalled. This impasse has now opened the door for suitors to step in.

AC Milan in talks to sign Partey

Reports indicate that Partey has already held talks with newly-appointed AC Milan manager Max Allegri.

The Rossoneris clubs are said to have presented proposals to the 32-year-old and are monitoring the situation closely.

The Italian giants are keen to reinforce their midfield following the sale of Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City and are also reportedly eyeing former Gunner Granit Xhaka.

Thomas Partey. Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket

Despite the growing interest, Arsenal have not given up entirely on Partey and still hope for a breakthrough in talks.

However, sources say there is now a “50-50 chance” that he remains in North London.

If a new deal is not agreed soon, AC Milan may emerge as the frontrunner to land the experienced midfielder on a free transfer.

But the Italian side are not the only club chasing the services of Partey.

Barcelona reportedly open talks with Partey

According to The Sun, Barcelona have entered talks with Partey as they seek experienced reinforcement in midfield.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is said to be an admirer of Partey's physical presence, tactical intelligence, and La Liga experience from his time with Atlético Madrid.

''The La Liga giants’ representatives have opened talks with the Ghanaian hardman’s camp over a free transfer this summer with Partey's future at the Emirates still up in the air.'' the Sun noted.

Thomas Partey named in Squawka EPL TOTY

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Partey's inclusion in Squawka's Premier League Team of the Season following an impressive campaign.

He was named alongside top-tier talents such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

