A talented Welsh footballer has sadly passed away just days after playing a key role in his team's promotion to a major league

The rising football star appeared in more than 100 matches across all competitions for his club, Pontnewynydd AFC

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral costs and provide some relief to Tristan’s heartbroken family

The Welsh football community is in mourning following the sudden death of a rising star, 19-year-old footballer Tristan O’Keefe.

The talented young player from Pontypool reportedly passed away on Wednesday, June 11, leaving a profound impact on all who knew him.

Pictured: Tristan O'Keefe. Image credit: Pontnewynydd AFC

Source: Facebook

Friends, family, teammates, and coaches have been left heartbroken by the unexpected loss of a player remembered for his skill, kindness, and humility.

Tristan O'Keefe, a pillar of Pontnewynydd AFC

The 19-year-old was a vital member of Pontnewynydd AFC, having played more than 100 matches for the club, as featured by the Mirror.

His efforts were instrumental in helping the team achieve promotion to the Gwent Premier League during an unforgettable unbeaten campaign.

The club has since released a deeply emotional statement, expressing their sorrow and admiration for the young footballer.

''Tristan wasn’t merely a player — he was family. His spirit lit up the pitch and our lives beyond it. With unwavering loyalty and unforgettable character, he’s left a legacy here that time will never erase."

Pontnewynydd AFC won the 2023/24 Gwent Premier League. Image credit: @PontnewynyddAFC

Source: Twitter

In a touching tribute, Pontnewynydd AFC announced they will retire his number three shirt permanently. The jersey will be framed and displayed in the team’s changing room as a lasting tribute to his legacy.

Coach remembers O'Keefe as a fighter and friend

Terry Leonard, a coach who worked closely with Tristan over several years, expressed his deep sorrow.

"Every time Tristan took the field, he left nothing behind. His drive was second to none, and the younger players looked up to him in every way. Coaching him was a privilege — he truly left his mark on us all."

Vigil held in O'Keefe's memory

A vigil was held the day after his passing at Lasgarn Pitch, where Tristan often trained and competed as hundreds gathered to celebrate his life and pay their respects, with balloons released into the sky in his honor.

The outpouring of grief and love from the local community was evident, as people of all ages shared stories and memories of the young athlete who had touched so many lives.

Support for Tristan’s family

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with funeral expenses to help ease the burden on Tristan’s grieving family.

According to Mail Online, in just a short time, more than £4,000 was raised, a powerful demonstration of the community’s support. The campaign continues toward its £7,000 goal, with donations steadily climbing.

