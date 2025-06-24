Former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Geremi has filed for divorce after learning he is not the biological father of his twin children

Reports suggest Geremi’s wife, Laure, had an affair with her ex-husband while married to the Cameroonian football legend

The 46-year-old enjoyed a decorated career, winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League titles, and two Africa Cup of Nations trophies

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder Geremi has filed for divorce after a DNA test revealed that he is not the biological father of his twin children.

The former Cameroon international began legal proceedings in March 2024 after discovering the heartbreaking truth that his wife’s ex-husband is the biological father.

When Geremi Discovered He’s Not the Biological Father of His Children

Source: Getty Images

Why Did Geremi File for Divorce?

The 45-year-old believed the twin children he was raising were his own until a recent DNA test exposed his wife Laure’s affair with her former spouse. According to reports from The Sun, court documents state:

“No children have been born from this union [between Geremi and Laure]. But the discovery that the children were from her previous partner destroyed the couple’s harmony. It caused him a huge emotional shock.”

Geremi's Football Career Highlights

Geremi enjoyed a successful football career, making 45 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid between 1999 and 2003, where he won two UEFA Champions League titles in 2000 and 2002.

A loan spell at Middlesbrough brought him to England, after which he was signed by Chelsea following an impressive display for Cameroon in the Confederations Cup.

At Chelsea, Geremi played 72 Premier League matches, winning two league titles under José Mourinho. He later joined Newcastle United, with his career also including stints in Turkey and Greece.

Now aged 46, Geremi remains active in football circles. He recently praised his former manager José Mourinho, now at Fenerbahçe:

“José Mourinho cannot retire this summer. He loves football too much, and I can’t imagine him being away from the football pitch. I spent some great years with José, and I know him as a person... He is still younger than a lot of managers out there and has the character to win the biggest games in the world,” Geremi told GOAL.

In addition to his club success, Geremi earned 119 caps for Cameroon and won two Africa Cup of Nations titles.

Fallout with Samuel Eto'o and Cameroon Ban

Geremi’s post-retirement career hit turbulence following a fallout with Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president, Samuel Eto'o. \

In 2023, during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Geremi was banned for five years from all football activities by FECAFOOT after allegedly breaching conduct rules involving a staff member linked to Eto’o.

The federation stated:

“We declare Geremi Sorel Njitap, the president of Synafoc, guilty of breaking the behaviour rules of our code of ethics. We sentence him to a ban from all forms of football activity for five years and a fine of ten million West African francs [£13,000]. He has ten days to submit a written appeal.”

The incident adds to what has been a turbulent period for the former Cameroon star, both professionally and personally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh