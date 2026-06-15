Dr Bossman Asare Resigns from Electoral Commission, Samuel Tettey Retires
- Dr Bossman Asare has resigned as the Deputy Commissioner of EC in charge of Corporate Services
- Samuel Tettey retired from his position as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations
- Graphic Online reported the official changes within the senior leadership of the commission
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The Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr Bossman Asare, has resigned from his position effective July 31, 2026.
The official announcement was made public during a government briefing.
Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the development on Monday, June 15, during the Government Accountability Series.
He also indicated that the commission's Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, has retired from his position.
According to the official brief, Dr Bossman Asare indicated in his resignation letter that he is stepping down to return to academia. The top official plans to continue his professional work at the University of Ghana.
In his final correspondence, Dr Bossman Asare expressed his appreciation to the President and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve at the state institution.
Meanwhile, official administrative processes to replace the two outgoing figures have already commenced.
Watch as the Government Spokesperson, announced the resignation of Bossman Asare in the YouTube video below.
Nii Lante Vanderpuye resign as DRIP boss
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has officially announced his resignation from his government position.
In a statement he shared on his Facebook page on June 12, 2026, the politician explained that his decision is to pursue a national executive role within the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh