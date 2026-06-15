Dr Bossman Asare has resigned as the Deputy Commissioner of EC in charge of Corporate Services

Samuel Tettey retired from his position as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations

Graphic Online reported the official changes within the senior leadership of the commission

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The Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr Bossman Asare, has resigned from his position effective July 31, 2026.

The official announcement was made public during a government briefing.

Dr Bossman Asare resigns as Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services, while Samuel Tettey retires from Operations. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the development on Monday, June 15, during the Government Accountability Series.

He also indicated that the commission's Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, has retired from his position.

According to the official brief, Dr Bossman Asare indicated in his resignation letter that he is stepping down to return to academia. The top official plans to continue his professional work at the University of Ghana.

In his final correspondence, Dr Bossman Asare expressed his appreciation to the President and the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve at the state institution.

Meanwhile, official administrative processes to replace the two outgoing figures have already commenced.

Watch as the Government Spokesperson, announced the resignation of Bossman Asare in the YouTube video below.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye resign as DRIP boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has officially announced his resignation from his government position.

In a statement he shared on his Facebook page on June 12, 2026, the politician explained that his decision is to pursue a national executive role within the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: YEN.com.gh