South African rapper and TV personality Molemo Maarohanye was reportedly arrested after allegedly kidnapping an Uber driver and firing shots at him

The BBC reported that the victim managed to escape unharmed and drove to a nearby police station to report the incident, leading to Maarohanye's arrest

The rapper, also known as Jub Jub, is scheduled to appear before the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, June 17, for an initial hearing

South African rapper and television personality, Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has reportedly been arrested.

Popular South African rapper Molemo Maarohanye is reportedly arrested by police after allegedly shooting at an Uber driver. Image credit: MolemoJubJubMaarohanye

Source: Facebook

Maarohanye was allegedly accused of kidnapping an Uber driver and shooting at him amid an alleged dispute over a woman.

The BBC reported that the incident occurred around 07:30 local time on Sunday, June 14. The popular entertainer reportedly confronted the other gentleman and forced him into his vehicle.

He allegedly fired at the individual, accusing him of having an affair with his girlfriend, but the victim luckily escaped unhurt.

He reportedly drove to a nearby police station and made a report, leading to the Uyajola 9/9 host's arrest.

Molemo Maarohanye is scheduled to appear before the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, June 17, for an initial hearing in the case. He faces charges of firing a weapon in a municipal area, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice.

According to ENCA South Africa, the musician and television personality has faced multiple legal issues in the past, including a 2012 conviction for murder and attempted murder following a crash that killed four schoolchildren while drag racing.

The conviction was later downgraded to a lesser charge by a higher court.

He also faced charges of sexual assault, attempted murder, and assault in 2023 following allegations from an ex-girlfriend.

Below is a Facebook video with details of Molemo Maarohanye's arrest.

Singer Patrick Bruel arrested

On June 8, 2026, French singer Patrick Bruel found himself in a similar predicament when he was arrested by authorities.

The 67-year-old pop icon faced allegations of sexual assault dating back decades, between 1992 and 2019.

Eight women reportedly levelled separate accusations against the singer and actor, leading to his arrest by prosecutors to answer questions in relation to the claims.

He was reportedly held in custody for days and questioned on the allegations before being presented to a panel of judges on Wednesday, June 10, but he consistently denied all charges.

Popular French singer and actor Patrick Bruel is allegedly arrested and faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women. Image credit: AlainJOCARD, MagaliCohen

Source: Getty Images

Bruel reportedly faces a separate accusation from prominent French journalist and author Flavie Flament, who claimed she was assaulted by him in 1991 when she was 16 and he was 32, but those accusations were not part of the cases brought before the judges in his case.

American country rapper Ryan Upchurch arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of Ryan Upchurch, an American country rapper.

Authorities reportedly arrested Upchurch, as the musician is professionally known, in Cheatham County, Tennessee, on June 9, 2026, and booked him into the county jail.

The Holler Boys hitmaker was allegedly charged with Simple Assault (Physical Contact) and released after roughly 28 minutes in custody.

Source: YEN.com.gh