Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o had an emotional encounter with a former teammate who now works as a security guard in Douala.

While attending an Ecobank Group seminar in the city, Eto'o unexpectedly crossed paths with his old friend, a man he once shared the football pitch with.

Samuel Eto'o warmed hearts after meeting up with his former teammate who now works as a security guard. Photo: Dan Istitene.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, the two reminisced about their playing days in a heartfelt conversation that visibly moved Eto'o.

During the exchange, Eto'o, now President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), reportedly instructed his assistant to arrange a formal meeting with his former teammate, showing his desire to reconnect and support him further.

Widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest footballers, Eto'o enjoyed a glittering career, winning four African Player of the Year awards and achieving legendary status at clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea.

He famously won the Champions League with both Barcelona and Inter Milan, securing a historic treble with the latter in 2010, per Goal.

Since retiring in 2019, Eto'o has remained dedicated to football and was elected President of FECAFOOT in December 2021, continuing his efforts to uplift the sport in Cameroon.

Samuel Eto’o: From football legend to humanitarian icon

Since retiring from professional football in 2019, Eto’o has cemented his status as one of Africa's most influential figures in the sport.

Beyond football, his wealth stems from a mix of lucrative endorsements, business ventures, and real estate investments.

Known to own a private jet, he was once the highest-paid footballer in the world, a testament to his global appeal and success.

However, it is Eto’o’s philanthropy that truly sets him apart. As the president of FECAFOOT, he continues to uplift Cameroonian football, while his personal acts of kindness resonate deeply.

In 2018, he bought a home for former Cameroon captain Norbert Owona, who had fallen on hard times.

His recent reunion with a former teammate, now working as a security guard, underscores his humility and enduring commitment to making a difference.

Eto’o’s legacy extends far beyond the pitch, reflecting his profound impact on football and humanity together.

Why Eto'o was banned by FIFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o has been handed a six-month ban for violating conduct rules at the recent Under-20 Women's World Cup during a match between Cameroon and Brazil.

The president of the Cameroon Football Association (FECAFOOT) was sanctioned for breaching articles related to offensive behaviour and misconduct.

Subsequently, the 43-year-old has been banned from attending any of the Cameroon national football team matches.

