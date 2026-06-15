Ghanaian Rapper Manifest Performs With Nas, Busta Rhymes at World Cup 2026 Event
- Ghanaian rap artist Manifest performed at the World Cup 2026 Group Stage HQ festival in New York
- The musician shared the international concert stage with global stars, including Nas and Busta Rhymes
- Record producer Juls joined the singer as part of the official cultural representation at the event
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Ghanaian music and cultural representation took centre stage at the World Cup 2026 "Group Stage HQ" as Ghanaian rap icon Manifest (@manifestive) and DJ/producer Juls (@julsbaby_) were officially added to the international lineup.
The major creative milestone put West African hip-hop directly in front of a global audience.
Manifest delivered a highly energetic performance on June 12, sharing the international stage with legends like Nas, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, and Ella Mai.
The showcase stressed the growing global footprint of Ghanaian entertainers on massive sports entertainment platforms.
The World Cup 2026 "Group Stage HQ" event in Queens, New York, is a massive fan festival taking place from June 11 to June 27, 2026, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. The venue provides a heavy security presence and wide screens for international tourists.
The cultural celebration features over 40 performances, live match screenings inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, and a special concert headlined by Nas. The inclusion of the renowned Ghanaian rapper drew significant attention from the West African diaspora community residing in New York.
The X post below gives a glimpse of Manifest performance trending online.
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The Selecao will begin their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title when they face Morocco in their Group C opener at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh