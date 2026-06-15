Ghanaian rap artist Manifest performed at the World Cup 2026 Group Stage HQ festival in New York

The musician shared the international concert stage with global stars, including Nas and Busta Rhymes

Record producer Juls joined the singer as part of the official cultural representation at the event

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Ghanaian music and cultural representation took centre stage at the World Cup 2026 "Group Stage HQ" as Ghanaian rap icon Manifest (@manifestive) and DJ/producer Juls (@julsbaby_) were officially added to the international lineup.

Ghanaian rap artist Manifest wowed fans at the World Cup 2026 festival in New York, joining global stars like Nas and Busta Rhymes, showcasing West African hip-hop. Image credit: @manifestive/X

Source: UGC

The major creative milestone put West African hip-hop directly in front of a global audience.

Manifest delivered a highly energetic performance on June 12, sharing the international stage with legends like Nas, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, and Ella Mai.

The showcase stressed the growing global footprint of Ghanaian entertainers on massive sports entertainment platforms.

The World Cup 2026 "Group Stage HQ" event in Queens, New York, is a massive fan festival taking place from June 11 to June 27, 2026, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. The venue provides a heavy security presence and wide screens for international tourists.

The cultural celebration features over 40 performances, live match screenings inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, and a special concert headlined by Nas. The inclusion of the renowned Ghanaian rapper drew significant attention from the West African diaspora community residing in New York.

The X post below gives a glimpse of Manifest performance trending online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh