Diogo Jota has tragically lost his life following a fatal car accident, as reported by multiple media outlets in both Spain and Portugal

The Portuguese international and his younger brother were involved in the devastating crash, which took place on Thursday morning

The heartbreaking incident comes barely days after Jota celebrated his wedding to his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto

Diogo Jota's final social media post has resurfaced following news of his tragic death.

Reports from both Spain and Portugal confirm that the Liverpool forward lost his life in a fatal car accident early Thursday morning.

Diogo Jota has tragically lost his life following a fatal car accident. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

How did Diogo Jota die?

According to a report by Zamora24horas, 28-year-old Diogo Jota and his brother, fellow footballer Andre, were involved in a fatal crash in Zamora, northwestern Spain.

Emergency services, including the Traffic Civil Guard, the Zamora Provincial Fire Brigade, and the Health Emergencies Coordination Centre (CCU), were quickly dispatched to the scene.

A Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and Primary Care medical staff from the Mombuey Health Centre were also deployed to assist.

A statement read: "The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire. 1-1-2 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamo."

Jota's last message on social media

Jota’s heartbreaking passing comes just weeks after he married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso.

The couple, who had been together since 2012, share three children.

Jota proposed to Rute in July 2022, and the pair officially tied the knot on June 22, 2025.

On Wednesday, July 2, Jota and his wife shared their joyous wedding day with their followers on Instagram through a joint post.

Their wedding video was posted alongside a heartfelt caption that read:

“A day we will never forget🤍”

His followers easily felt the warmth and affection he had for his family, making it clear that they are the center of his life and his biggest source of joy and inspiration.

His stories often featured his children’s milestones, and he joyfully celebrated every little achievement they reached.

Jota's Liverpool career

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolves in a £41 million deal and quickly established himself as a key player for the Reds.

Over his time at Anfield, Jota netted 65 goals in 182 appearances, playing a crucial role in the club's success.

Last season, he scored six goals to help Arne Slot's side clinch the Premier League title, adding to his trophy haul, which also included the FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Carabao Cup triumphs.

On the international stage, Jota earned 49 caps for Portugal and featured in their UEFA Nations League final victory over Spain just last month.

The passing of Liverpool star Diogo Jota

YEN.com.gh earlier reported extensively on the sad passing of the Liverpool star as tributes continue to pour in from the football world.

The Premier League side released a statement on Thursday, confirming the death of their winger after the news broke in the media.

