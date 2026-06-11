The 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally arrived, with 48 nations chasing the ultimate prize in world football

While the players will grab the headlines, the masterminds on the touchline will be equally crucial in shaping their teams' fortunes

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the experienced tacticians at the tournament, ranking the 10 oldest managers in attendance

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will showcase more than dazzling goals, breathtaking saves and emerging stars.

It will also shine a spotlight on the veteran tacticians whose experience has been forged over decades at the highest level of the game.

Ranking the 10 Oldest Managers at the 2026 World Cup As Carlos Queiroz Places Fourth. Photo credit: Sarah Stier - FIFA/Getty, @GhanaBlackstars/X and Soccrates Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 oldest coaches at 2026 World Cup

In an era increasingly defined by youthful coaches and data-driven innovation, some of football's oldest minds continue to command respect from the dugout.

Their wealth of knowledge, tactical adaptability and ability to thrive under pressure could prove decisive on the grandest stage of all.

Among this distinguished group is Ghana's Carlos Queiroz, who ranks fourth on the list of the tournament's oldest managers as he prepares to lead the Black Stars into battle in North America.

Below is the list of top 10 oldest tacticians at this year's global showpiece via Squawka:

10. Gustavo Alfaro (Paraguay) – 63 years

Alfaro guided Paraguay back to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, restoring belief in a nation eager to return to football's elite stage.

The Argentine is no stranger to the tournament, having previously managed Ecuador at Qatar 2022, where they narrowly missed out on the knockout rounds despite collecting four points.

Typically favouring a 4-2-3-1 system, Alfaro has overseen 19 matches since taking charge in 2024, recording nine wins, six draws and four defeats, per Transfermarkt.

Drawn alongside Turkey, the United States and Australia in Group D, Paraguay will quietly fancy their chances of advancing.

9. Luis de la Fuente (Spain) – 64 years

Of all the names on this list, Luis de la Fuente arguably possesses one of the strongest chances of lifting the trophy.

After years shaping Spain's youth teams, he assumed control of the senior side in 2023 and has already delivered silverware, winning Euro 2024 and finishing runner-up in the 2025 Nations League.

His philosophy blends Spain's trademark possession football with greater directness and intensity.

Quick transitions, aggressive pressing and explosive wingers define a flexible 4-3-3 setup that has brought impressive results. Remarkably, Spain has lost only three of his 41 matches in charge, as cited by Fotmob.

8. Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil) – 66 years

Don Carlo's move into international football has generated enormous intrigue.

Although this marks his first World Cup as a head coach, the Italian experienced the tournament in 1994 as Arrigo Sacchi's assistant with Italy.

Known for adapting systems to suit his players rather than imposing rigid structures, Ancelotti prioritises balance, freedom and verticality.

While Brazil are considered outsiders, the Selecao have won their last three matches heading into the competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding four as they chase a sixth world title.

7. Javier Aguirre (Mexico) – 67 years

Aguirre will become the first veteran coach on this list to step into the spotlight when Mexico faces South Africa in the opening fixture – sharing the honours with Hugo Broos.

The experienced Mexican builds disciplined, hard-working teams capable of pressing high and striking quickly in transition. Whether using a 4-2-3-1 or 5-4-1 shape, his sides are renowned for their organisation and fighting spirit.

Having previously guided Mexico to the knockout rounds and topped a 2002 group containing Italy, Aguirre carries the hopes of a nation desperate for a memorable tournament on home soil.

6. Ralf Rangnick (Austria) – 67 years

Often referred to as the architect of modern German pressing football, Ralf Rangnick has transformed Austria into one of Europe's most dangerous outsiders.

Since taking charge in 2022, he has guided them back to major tournaments and instilled a fearless identity built around intensity, pressing and attacking ambition.

Ghanaian football fans need no reminder of Austria's capabilities after their emphatic 5-1 victory over the Black Stars earlier this year.

5. Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay) – 68 years

Nicknamed "El Loco" for his obsessive attention to detail, Marcelo Bielsa remains one of football's most influential thinkers.

The Argentine is appearing at his third World Cup as a head coach after previous stints with Argentina and Chile.

Since arriving in Uruguay, he has transformed a traditionally pragmatic side into one capable of fluid, adventurous football, guiding La Celeste to third place at Copa America 2024. The two-time world champions will hope Bielsa's brilliance can inspire another deep run.

4. Carlos Queiroz (Ghana) – 73 years

Carlos Queiroz returns to the World Cup with a third different nation, having previously managed Portugal and Iran across four editions.

His appointment by Ghana in April left little time to prepare before the tournament. Since replacing Otto Addo, he has overseen only one friendly — a 1-1 draw against Wales.

Despite the limited preparation, the veteran coach is already imprinting his philosophy on the Black Stars. Discipline, structure and collective responsibility have long defined his teams.

Queiroz has described his appointment as a "mission" and promised supporters they would fall in love with this side once they witness their opening game against Panama.

Typically favouring a 4-2-3-1 setup, the Mozambique-born tactician will seek to make Ghana organised, resilient and difficult to overcome.

3. Hugo Broos (South Africa) – 74 years

Unlike Queiroz, Hugo Broos has enjoyed the luxury of time.

The Belgian has been in charge of South Africa since 2021 and has steadily moulded Bafana Bafana into a competitive outfit despite relying heavily on domestic-based players.

He guided them past a star-studded Nigeria side to secure qualification and their first World Cup appearance since 2010. South Africa may not feature among the favourites, but Broos has built a team capable of upsetting established powers.

2. Miroslav Koubek (Czech Republic) – 74 years

Koubek is the third name on this list from Group A.

The Czech manager favours a physical and disciplined approach rooted in defensive solidity and teamwork.

Without the household names that illuminated Czech football in previous generations, Koubek has constructed a side that thrives through collective effort.

Much of their hopes will rest on Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, whose finishing could determine how far they progress.

1. Dirk Advocaat (Curaçao) – 78 years

At 78, Dirk Advocaat is set to become the oldest manager in World Cup history.

The Dutchman initially stepped away from his role due to his daughter's health, only to return after improvements in her condition, according to BBC Sport.

A former Rangers and Sunderland boss, Advocaat has long embraced the Dutch principles of attacking, possession-based football through a 4-3-3 system.

However, pragmatism may be necessary with Curaçao drawn alongside Germany, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

For a nation making history simply by qualifying, Advocaat's vast experience could prove invaluable.

Source: YEN.com.gh