Diogo Jota has tragically lost his life following a fatal car accident, as reported by multiple media outlets in both Spain and Portugal

The Portuguese international and his younger brother were involved in the devastating crash, which took place on Thursday morning

The heartbreaking incident comes barely days after Jota celebrated his wedding to his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has tragically passed away in a car accident in northern Spain at the age of 28, just two weeks after marrying his childhood sweetheart.

Reports indicate that his younger brother, fellow footballer André Jota, aged 26, also lost his life in the crash.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has died following a car crash in northern Spain at the age of 28. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Diogo Jota and brother die after fiery car crash in Spain

The car carrying the Liverpool star and his brother reportedly veered off the road, crashed, and burst into flames in a devastating incident on the A-52 highway in Zamora province, Spain.

The route is known as a popular connection for drivers traveling from northern Portugal.

Emergency services in the Castilla and León region confirmed the fatal accident.

“The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Kilometer 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire,” read an official statement via Sport Bible.

Authorities quickly dispatched the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center.

Medical teams from the Mombuey Health Center also arrived at the scene but tragically confirmed the deaths of two individuals at the site.

Diogo Jota dies just weeks after marrying childhood sweetheart

The tragic passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota comes only two weeks after he tied the knot with his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in a ceremony held in Porto.

Jota, who shared three children with Cardoso, had described himself as "the luckiest man in the world" in an interview released just a day before the devastating incident.

Portuguese FA mourns Diogo Jota's passing

His death was officially confirmed by Pedro Proença, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, plunging the football world and his home nation into mourning.

He said in a statement via Goal:

'The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning, in Spain.

'Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 internationalizations for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

Jota's illustrious Liverpool career

Diogo Jota, aged 28, joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolves in a £41 million deal and quickly established himself as a key player for the Reds.

Over his time at Anfield, Jota netted 65 goals in 182 appearances, playing a crucial role in the club's success.

Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring for Liverpool. Photo: Paul Ellis.

Last season, he scored six goals to help Arne Slot's side clinch the Premier League title, adding to his trophy haul, which also included the FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Carabao Cup triumphs.

On the international stage, Jota earned 49 caps for Portugal and featured in their UEFA Nations League final victory over Spain just last month.

Football Fans mourn tragic loss of Diogo Jota

YEN.com.gh reported that fans around the globe have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow, turning platforms like X (formerly Twitter) into a sea of tributes and condolences.

