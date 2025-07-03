Some football fans have slammed Asante Kotoko over their message of sympathy following the demise of Diogo Jota

The Reds were the first Ghanaian football club to issue a statement on social media to mourn with the player's family and Liverpool

The Premier League star scored over 100 goals in his career that spanned 11 years, playing for teams in Portugal and England

Some fans have expressed outrage at Asante Kotoko’s condolence announcement following the passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

The football world was shaken by the heartbreaking news of a tragic road accident on Thursday, July 3, that claimed the lives of Jota and his brother, André Silva.

Asante Kotoko under fire over this message of condolence after Diogo Jota's passing on July 3, 2025. Image credit: Jan Fromme - firo sportphoto, @AsanteKotoko/X

Source: Getty Images

According to Mail Sport, the devastating incident has seen tributes pour in from all corners of the globe, from clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to organizations like the Premier League and Real Madrid.

Ghana’s Asante Kotoko made their own contribution to the outpouring of condolences, sharing a message on X to offer sympathy to the families affected and to Liverpool FC.

Pictured: The late Liverpool winger Diogo Jota. Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Asante Kotoko's message after Diogo Jota passing

The official message from Asante Kotoko, who mourned the death of dedicated fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong alias Nana Pooley earlier this year, read:

"We at Asante Kotoko extend our deepest condolences to the families of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, and to everyone at Liverpool FC during this heartbreaking time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May their souls rest in peace."

However, this heartfelt expression of sympathy that was intended as a simple gesture of compassion has instead led to a surprising backlash from some fans.

Kotoko under fire over Jota message of sympathy

While many supporters appreciated Kotoko’s message, a significant number of fans were not pleased with the club’s involvement in the tribute.

One fan expressed:

“Kotoko trying hard to be in the news''

This sentiment was shared by others as Portugal, Premier League and Liverpool continue to grieve over the painful loss of a talented footballer, who passed away alongside his brother, according to Marca.

In particular, they highlighted the death of former Vision FC player Habib Ganiu, a Ghanaian footballer who tragically passed away in a similar manner.

''Vision FC player Habib Ganiu died just last month and there was no post from you. You post Jota??''

A second person wrote:

''They want to behave as professional team but they do their things like a coast team''

Another person said:

''What has Asante Kotoko got to do with this... You don't post birthdays of Black Star legends but Diogo Jota is where you to tap in''

Someone also commented:

''Ah In fact Ghanaian be comedy channel oo smh''

A sixth person commented:

''Masa you people are not part wai. Make your league and football appealing to watch, 3no na ehia''

However, despite the negative reactions from the above persons, other people see nothing wrong with Asante Kotoko's gesture.

One person wrote:

''From the comments here, I can conclude that a lot of Africans are still in some form of mental slavery. They have an inferiority complex. So Clubs from all over the world can send their condolences but an African team can't? Right.''

Another fan reacted:

''You always show leadership in Ghana football as top Club that’s my Club. Rip Jota''

A third person also wrote:

''Some of you football fans are showing your concern on this news, but a whole football club commenting is where you draw the line?''

Diogo Jota passes away in car accident

YEN.com.gh earlier covered extensively on the sad passing of the Liverpool and Portugal national team star.

The pacy winger scored 147 career goals for clubs including FC Porto, Wolves, and Liverpool as well as the Portugal national team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh