Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who played for a second division team in Portugal, have died in a car crash

Diogo Jota, who married his longtime partner Ruth Cardoso on June 22, 2025 was a proud father of three lovely children

Football fans around the world have sent their condolences after photos of the beautiful family surfaced online

Tragedy struck the world of Premier League soccer as Diogo Jota was confirmed dead in a heartbreaking car accident in Spain, a sad announcement made by the Spanish Civil Guard to The Associated Press on Thursday.

This devastating news came just under two weeks after the joyous occasion of Jota’s wedding to his beloved wife, Rute Cardoso.

7 beautiful photos of Diogo Jota, his wife Rute Cardoso and their lovely children. Photo credit: @ruthcfcardoso14.

Source: Instagram

Diogo Jota dies in a car crash

In a cruel twist of fate, his brother, Andre Silva, also lost his life in the single-vehicle incident when their car veered off the road.

Diogo Jota and Rute exchanged vows on June 22, embarking on a new chapter of their lives together. Just before this unimaginable loss, Jota shared a heartfelt video on social media from their wedding day, captioning it, "A day we will never forget," a poignant reminder of their love and commitment.

Check out the photos below:

Diogo Jota's wife celebrates his success

The Liverpool forward left behind his cherished wife, Rute Cardoso, and their three beautiful children, two spirited sons, Denis and Duarte, and their lovely daughter.

Rute's Instagram painted a vivid picture of her devotion, filled with vibrant snapshots of her cheering for Diogo during matches for Liverpool and the Portugal national team, as well as his earlier days at Wolves.

Check out the photos below:

Diogo Jota marries Rute Cardoso in Spain

On their wedding day, Rute Cardoso radiated elegance in a breathtaking sleeveless lace gown, adorned with intricate detailing that enhanced her figure.

Her makeup was flawlessly applied, featuring a bold red lipstick that accentuated her natural beauty, completed with a stylish veil that flowed gracefully.

Check out the photos below:

Rute Cardoso and her children attend a match

In another touching moment captured in photos, Rute and the children proudly attended Anfield, beaming with joy as they watched Liverpool secure their title-winning Premier League campaign in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Check out the photos below:

Diogo Jota and Ruth Cardoso rock matching outfits

The family’s bond was beautifully illustrated in a striking portrait where they ring in New Year’s Day 2025 together, dressed in coordinating outfits, as they pose with their three beloved dogs against a backdrop of warmth and happiness.

Check out the photos below:

Diogo Jota celebrates Christmas with his family

Christmas 2024 was another festive occasion captured in a series of delightful photos, where Diogo Jota and his family delighted in the spirit of the season.

They were clad in matching pyjamas that showcased their joyous smiles, a testament to the love that surrounded them.

Check out the photos below:

Ruth Cardoso poses with her children

In one particularly endearing Instagram post, Rute donned a stylish two-piece ensemble while joyfully posing alongside her handsome son and beautiful daughter, encapsulating the essence of family love and togetherness.

Check out the photos below:

Diogo Jota's last career goal for Liverpool

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diogo Jota's final professional goal, which went viral after his tragic death.

Throughout his more than ten-year career, the late Portuguese international scored more than 100 goals for both club and country.

A video of Diogo Jota's final goal as a player against one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League has gone on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh