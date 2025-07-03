Liverpool's Diogo Jota car crash scene footage has emerged after the tragic death of the Liverpool player and his brother

Jota, 28, and his younger brother Andre died after their vehicle crashed and caught fire in Zamora, Spain

The heartbreaking incident comes barely days after Jota celebrated his wedding to his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Footage has emerged from the scene of the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, revealing the moment the vehicle veered off the road.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning in Zamora, located in northwestern Spain.

Footage of Diogo Jota’s Car Crash Scene Emerges After His Tragic Death

Source: Getty Images

The cause of Diogo Jota's tragic accident

According to GOAL via the Guardia Civil, the incident happened around 00:30 local time.

Jota and André were travelling in a Lamborghini when disaster struck.

Reports indicate that the vehicle suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another car, veering off the road before catching fire.

Emergency services arrived to find the car engulfed in flames.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do to save the occupants. Both brothers died at the scene.

André, 26, was also a professional footballer and played for Portuguese second-division side Penafiel.

Pictured: The late Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota. Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Diogo Jota car crash scene footage emerges

Footage captured by Spanish outlet El Mundo Diario de Castilla y León reveals the car’s tyre marks veering to the left before it left the road.

The video also shows the wreckage of the Lamborghini involved in the crash.

Liverpool FC issues heartfelt statement

Shortly after the heartbreaking confirmation, Liverpool FC released an emotional tribute on their official website:

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," the club wrote.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss."

The Premier League champions also pledged ongoing support to Jota’s family and loved ones:

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Jota's Liverpool career

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolves in a £41 million deal and quickly established himself as a key player for the Reds.

Over his time at Anfield, Jota netted 65 goals in 182 appearances, playing a crucial role in the club's success.

Last season, he scored six goals to help Arne Slot's side clinch the Premier League title, adding to his trophy haul, which also included the FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Carabao Cup triumphs.

On the international stage, Jota earned 49 caps for Portugal and featured in their UEFA Nations League final victory over Spain just last month.

Jota's last message on social media

YEN.com.gh reported that Diogo Jota's final social media post has resurfaced following news of his tragic death.

Reports from both Spain and Portugal confirm that the Liverpool forward lost his life in a fatal car accident early Thursday morning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh