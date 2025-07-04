Liverpool is set to honour Diogo Jota with a poignant tribute that honours his impact and legacy at the club

The 28-year-old forward, who joined the Reds in 2020, made a lasting mark with 91 goal contributions in 182 matches

Details of his final farewell have emerged, with the funeral scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 5

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Liverpool has announced plans to immortalise the legacy of Diogo Jota, following the devastating news of his death in a car crash in Spain.

The Portuguese forward tragically lost his life alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva, in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Diogo Jota celebrates after Liverpool were named Premier League champions on April 27, 2025. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

Diogo Jota's sudden death

Jota’s death comes barely two weeks after a joyful moment in his personal life.

On June 22, he tied the knot with his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, in a ceremony held near Porto. The couple shared three children, per CNN.

What should have been the start of a new chapter ended in heartbreak, as news of his fatal accident in Zamora, northern Spain, stunned the football world.

Liverpool vows to keep Diogo Jota’s memory alive

In a touching statement on their official website, the Reds expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to a player who left a lasting impact both on and off the pitch.

The club revealed that Jota’s jersey number 20 will be permanently retired, ensuring his name remains etched in Anfield’s rich history.

“What cruelly has proved to be his final flourish in football saw Jota become a Premier League champion and a UEFA Nations League winner," the statement read.

"The No. 20 will be rightly immortalised for his contributions as part of Liverpool’s 2024-25 title winners—the club’s 20th—with his trademark shimmy and strike in front of the Kop to seal victory in April’s Merseyside derby, a poignant last goal of his life."

His connection with the number 20 had always been significant; he joined Liverpool in 2020, wore the number with pride, and played a key role in helping Liverpool secure their historic 20th league title.

Diogo Jota's funeral details confirmed

As tributes continue to pour in from around the world, details of Jota’s final farewell have now been shared.

According to local sources, a wake will be held on Saturday, July 5, in São Cosme—a town not far from Porto, where he recently got married.

A Portuguese hearse arrives at the funeral home in northwestern Spain to take the bodies of Diogo Jota and his brother. Photo by Cesar Manso.

Source: Getty Images

Friends, family, and well-wishers will gather at the São Cosme Chapel to pay their respects.

According to the Sun, the funeral service will follow later that morning at 10am at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, the main Catholic church in the area.

Why doctors advised Diogo Jota to drive

In another publication, YEN.com.gh explored the medical risks that would have made flying a dangerous option for Jota had he defied medical advice.

His decision to travel by road was likely rooted in expert recommendations rather than personal comfort.

Post-lung surgery, there's a heightened risk of pneumothorax—a condition where air becomes trapped in the chest cavity, posing serious complications at high altitudes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh