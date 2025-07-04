The bodies of the late Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, have left Spain for Portugal for Saturday's funeral

The video of this heartbreaking moment, which brings forth great sadness, is provided in this article

The football world continues to mourn the big losses with touching tributes, including an emotional message from Cristiano Ronaldo

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Tears flowed and hearts broke as the bodies of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Felipe Silva were transported from Spain back to their homeland of Portugal.

The tragic accident that took their lives has left their family devastated and an entire nation in mourning.

Remains of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva leave Spain for Portugal ahead of funeral on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Two hearses bearing Portuguese license plates arrived at the morgue in Puebla de Sanabria, a small Spanish town near the northern border.

It was from here that the bodies of the Liverpool star and his brother began their final journey home.

Locals and supporters gathered near the morgue in a somber silence, many holding Portuguese flags or wearing Liverpool shirts.

In a heart-wrenching moment caught on video, now widely shared online, a woman sitting in front of the hearse was seen covering her nose and mouth, obviously trying to conceal her grief as tears streamed down her face.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota lifts the 2024/25 EPL trophy on MAY 25, 2025 after Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1 match. Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva killed in car accident

According to the Mirror, Diogo Jota, 28, and Andre Silva, 26, were returning from a private family visit in Northern Spain when their car suffered a fatal blowout on a highway near Valladolid.

Authorities report that one of the tires burst unexpectedly, causing the car to veer off the road before catching fire. Both brothers were trapped inside and died at the scene.

According to Sky News, emergency services responded quickly, but there was little that could be done to save the Premier League star and his brother.

Spanish officials confirmed that the bodies were eventually recognized through documents and family confirmation.

Wake of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva slated for July 4

The wake will be held at São Cosme Chapel in Porto, scheduled for Friday, June 4, where family members, close friends, teammates, and thousands of fans are expected to pay their final respects.

A sea of flowers, football scarves, and personal tributes already surrounds the chapel entrance as preparations begin for the ceremony.

Reports indicate that Jota’s parents and wife, Rute Cardoso, have requested privacy but thanked the public for the outpouring of love and support.

When is the funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva?

The funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at the Catholic Church next door to the chapel. Officials expect a large turnout, including dignitaries from the world of football, government representatives, and international supporters.

Liverpool FC is planning a moment of silence during their upcoming pre-season match against Preston North End on July 13, and the Portuguese national team will wear black armbands during their next fixture in tribute to Jota.

Watch the moment the remains of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, left the morgue in Spain below.

Tributes for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

The football world reacted to the saddening news of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's passing with heartfelt messages of condolences, including an emotional tribute from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr forward, who recently signed a massive contract extension with his Saudi Pro League side, wrote on X:

''It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.''

Inside Diogo Jota's lavish house in Lisbon

YEN.com.gh earlier featured details of the luxurious Portuguese mansion of Diogo Jota following his demise on July 3.

The former Wolves player was one of the richest Premier League players thanks to his lucrative contract at Liverpool, having joined them in 2020.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh