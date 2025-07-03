The road where Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically lost his life has been described by locals as a "real danger."

The 28-year-old striker and his younger brother, André, 26, died in a car accident on Thursday morning.

The road in Spain where Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically lost his life in a car crash has been described as a 'real danger'.

The crash occurred at kilometre 65 of the A52 motorway in Zamora, Spain.

Emergency services arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames, but sadly, both Jota and his brother were pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused Diogo Jota's death

According to reports from Spain, authorities believe a tyre blowout may have led to the fatal crash.

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard, who are leading the investigation into the accident in Zamora, confirmed the incident is being thoroughly examined.

"The investigation into the crash is being carried out by Civil Guard traffic officers. We believe the car suffered a blowout from the marks on the road.

The full police report once it is completed will be submitted to a duty court in Zamora which has launched an ongoing judicial investigation into this crash.

"That report is going to take time to complete, probably about four or five days but possibly longer. At this moment in time it is impossible to say at exactly what speed the car was going but that is something the Civil Guard investigators will be able to detail at least approximately in their final report from things like the skid marks. What I can confirm is that no other vehicle was involved and no-one else was hurt."

Diogo Jota crash road labelled a 'real danger'

The A52 motorway, where Diogo Jota’s tragic accident occurred, has come under intense scrutiny, with many questioning its safety standards.

According to the Mirror, some locals have even described the route as a "goat track" due to the poor road surface and potholes.

Despite these concerns, it remains unclear whether the condition of the road contributed to the fatal crash, with early reports not confirming a link.

Disturbing images have since emerged, showing the mangled remains of the vehicle scattered along the roadside.

In the aftermath, social media users have flooded platform X with criticism of the road’s safety, with one person describing it bluntly as "a death trap."

"This is the highway/goat track where Diogo Jota and his brother died. I don't know if they had a puncture, or if an animal got in their way.... What I do know is that the A52 is in a deplorable state."

Another user said:

"You're absolutely right, when I come from France and I go to Vigo, I go through there and I'm always afraid of that road with all the potholes it has, it can break the suspension."

A third added:

"I drove around it once in 2023, and I found it to be in a terrible state. I can't conceive that it is still not being resurfaced." While a fourth remarked: "The puncture is easy, the road is full of potholes, it's a real danger."

