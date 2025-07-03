Diogo Jota was reportedly en route to catch a ferry when he tragically lost his life in a car accident

The Liverpool star had recently undergone surgery and was advised by medical professionals to avoid air travel

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the medical reasons why flying could have posed serious dangers for Jota had he ignored his doctors' guidance

Life has a way of throwing moments at us that are impossible to make sense of. That’s the heartbreak surrounding Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, who died in a horrific car crash on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The 28-year-old was travelling with his younger brother, André Silva, when tragedy struck.

Both men lost their lives after their Lamborghini veered off the road near Cernadilla, in northern Spain, and burst into flames.

The crash happened just two weeks after Jota married his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso.

Why did doctors advise Diogo Jota to travel by road?

Many have asked a difficult but fair question: why was the Liverpool star driving such a long distance instead of flying back to England?

According to BBC Sport, Jota had recently undergone minor surgery, which ruled out flying as a safe option.

Doctors had recommended that he avoid air travel, so he planned to return by ferry instead.

That meant making a road trip from Porto, his wedding city, to the northern Spanish port of Santander—about 190 miles away.

From there, he would catch a boat to the UK and report for Liverpool’s pre-season training.

Ironically, he had taken this same journey in reverse just weeks earlier, heading to Porto for his wedding celebrations.

The medical reason behind Diogo Jota's decision not to fly

The choice to travel by car wasn’t about comfort or convenience—it was about safety.

Following lung surgery, there's a medical risk known as pneumothorax, where air can remain trapped inside the chest cavity.

According to Boyle’s Law, air expands when external pressure drops, as it does at high altitudes during flights.

This expansion could trigger a partial or complete lung collapse, which is potentially life-threatening.

Commercial aircraft cabins are pressurised to levels equivalent to 6,000 to 8,000 feet above sea level.

For someone recovering from lung issues, this reduced oxygen level can pose serious dangers, including shortness of breath or low blood oxygen.

While private jets offer more flexibility, such as flying at lower altitudes or carrying oxygen equipment, a clean bill of health and a chest X-ray confirming full recovery are still essential before boarding any flight.

Without that medical clearance, even chartered air travel remains too risky.

Diogo Jota was expected to begin pre-season with Liverpool next week

As fans, friends, and family try to come to terms with the loss, what makes Jota’s death even more gut-wrenching is the timing.

He was just days away from reuniting with his Liverpool teammates for the start of a new season under Arne Slot.

The club, the fans, and the football world are still reeling from the sudden and devastating news.

