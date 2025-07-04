This article showcases images of the late Diogo Jota’s $3 million luxurious estate in his native Portugal

Included in this piece are rare glimpses into the stunning lifestyle of the deceased Premier League star

Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, tragically died in a fatal car accident on Thursday, July 3, 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The passing of Liverpool and Portugal national football team star, Diogo Jota, on Thursday, July 3, shocked the world of football.

Jota, who racked up 147 career goals for club and country, rose from Porto’s streets to become one of Europe’s most exciting wingers.

Diogo Jota owned a $3million dollar mansion in Lisbon. Image credit: Michael Regan, Arch Daily/X

Source: Getty Images

Alongside his stellar performances on the pitch, he built a lifestyle that matched his success, evident in the grandeur of his homes and the opulence he enjoyed.

Diogo Jota's death: What happened?

According to Marca, the 28-year-old Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, also a footballer, reportedly lost their lives in a serious car accident.

Early yesterday, while overtaking on the A-52 near Valladolid, a suspected tyre blowout sent the vehicle off the road, where it crashed and caught fire.

Per the report, fire crews managed to extinguish the flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation. They worked alongside emergency responders and the Civil Guard before paramedics confirmed the deaths of both occupants at the scene.

A representative of the Civil Guard in Zamora stated:

''The crash is currently under investigation by traffic officers from the Civil Guard. Preliminary analysis of the road markings suggests a tyre blowout may have occurred. Once finalized, the full police report will be forwarded to the duty court in Zamora, which has initiated a judicial inquiry into the incident.''

"The report is still in progress and is expected to take around four to five days to complete, though it could take longer. Right now, we can’t determine the exact speed of the vehicle, but Civil Guard investigators will be able to estimate it based on evidence such as skid marks. What we can confirm at this stage is that the crash involved no other vehicles and no additional injuries were reported."

Diogo Jota's mansion in Lisbon

According to India Times, Diogo Jota invested around $3 million in an exclusive villa near Lisbon in 2022, two years after he had joined Liverpool from Wolves for a reported transfer fee of £41 million.

Inside the $3 million dollar mansion of late Liverpool winger Diogo Jota in Lisbon. Image credit: Arch Daily

Source: Twitter

This luxury residence boasts a private gym, perfect for maintaining his elite fitness, and a gaming room, reflecting his passion for esports and FIFA.

Diogo Jota's Liverpool Townhouse

Jota, who notched up 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, also owned a stylish townhouse near Liverpool city centre, purchased in 2021 for approximately $1.5 million

From 2021 until his painful demise, it served as his sanctuary, combining privacy with convenience, close to Anfield and the club’s training facilities.

The townhouse featured high-end finishes, open-plan living, and lush landscaped gardens and terrace spaces, ideal for unwinding between matches and training.

The video below offers a close look at Diogo Jota’s life and lifestyle leading up to his untimely passing.

Diogo Jota's last career goal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Diogo Jota's final career goal following his shocking demise on Thursday.

The esteemed winger scored 147 goals in his 11-year senior football career, with 65 and 44 of those strikes happening during his time with Liverpool and Wolves respectively.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh