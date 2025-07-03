The football world is mourning the painful loss of an iconic African football figure who won the 1994 AFCON with his country

The world is already saddened by the tragic passing of Liverpool and Portugal national team winger, Diogo Jota

The late goalkeeping icon is honoured with tributes as he left an unforgettable impact on African football

Former Nigerian goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion, Peter Rufai, has reportedly passed away aged 61.

Rufai, widely known by his nickname "Dodo Mayana," is celebrated for his remarkable talent and indelible mark he left on Nigerian football.

Nigeria's Peter Rufai, Sunday Oliseh and Stephen Keshi celebrate with the African Nations Cup after their team's 2-1 win. Image credit: Neal Simpson/EMPICS

His death is a poignant moment in the nation's sporting history, on a day the football world is already mourning the tragic passing of Portuguese international and Liverpool ace winger, Diogo Jota.

Nigerian football legend Peter Rufai passes away

According to the BBC, Peter Rufai, whose contribution to Nigerian football cannot be overstated, died on Thursday, July 3, albeit the cause of his death is still not known yet.

As a key member of the Super Eagles squad that clinched the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title, Rufai's performances were central to Nigeria's dominance in African football during that period.

His skill and unshakable composure between the posts earned him a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers Nigeria has ever produced.

Rufai’s legacy extends far beyond his time with the national team. His presence on the field and his influence off the pitch have cemented him as a towering figure in the history of Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles, in a heartfelt tribute released on Thursday via X, praised the legendary goalkeeper as a "giant of Nigerian football."

“Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion,” the statement read. “Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai.”

Spotlight on Peter Rufai's football career

Peter Rufai’s journey to football greatness began in Lagos, where he was born. He started his career in the local Nigerian football scene, playing for Stationery Stores F.C. and Femo Scorpions.

It was clear from the beginning that Rufai was destined for greater things, and his skillset quickly garnered attention.

In 1986, Rufai made the bold decision to move abroad and continue his career in Europe, signing with AS Dragons FC de l'Ouémé in Benin.

This marked the beginning of a fruitful international career that would take him to several top-tier clubs across Europe.

Peter Rufai in European football

Rufai’s professional journey took him across several European leagues, spending six years in Belgium with K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen and K.S.K. Beveren.

While he didn’t feature prominently at Beveren, his time in Belgium laid the groundwork for future success.

The 1993–94 season marked a pivotal moment in Rufai's career. He joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles, where he made 12 appearances in the Eredivisie.

This experience gave him the opportunity to showcase his abilities on a larger stage, and it was clear that Rufai was ready for even bigger challenges.

According to Wikipedia, Rufai signed with S.C. Farense in 1994, with his impact in the Portuguese league happening immediately.

The legendary goalkeeper helped the club to an impressive defensive record, conceding just 38 goals in 34 matches.

This remarkable achievement helped Farense qualify for the UEFA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Rufai’s solid performances in Portugal earned him a move to Spain, where he signed with La Liga side Hércules CF.

However, his time in Spain was not as successful as he had hoped, as he struggled to secure a starting spot in a team that was eventually relegated from the top division.

Rufai joined Deportivo de La Coruna in 1997

Despite this setback, Rufai’s talent was undeniable, and he soon returned to the Spanish top tier, joining Deportivo de La Coruña. Here, Rufai spent two years as a backup to another African goalkeeper, Jacques Songo'o.

During this time, he made key contributions, including a memorable clean sheet in a 1–0 win against CD Tenerife in January 1998 when Songo'o was suspended.

Peter Rufai during Nigeria vs Denmark at 1998 World Cup on June 29, 1998. Image credit: THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma

After leaving Deportivo, the African great returned to Portugal for one last stint, joining Gil Vicente FC. Though he played a secondary role as a backup goalkeeper, his experience and leadership were invaluable to the team.

He eventually retired from professional football, but his legacy as one of Nigeria’s greatest ever goalkeepers was already firmly established.

Rest in peace, Peter Rufai. Your contributions to Nigerian football will never be forgotten.

