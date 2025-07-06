Liverpool legend Ian Rush shared news of a personal tragedy on the same day Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were laid to rest

The former Wales international has explained why he did not attend the funeral of Jota and his brother Andre on Saturday

Liverpool winger Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a devastating car accident in Spain

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has opened up about the personal grief he is enduring just days before the tragic passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

The emotional strain of two heartbreaking events has left Rush navigating a period of profound sorrow.

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a fatal car accident on Thursday, July 3 in Northern Spain. The ex-FC Porto player had become an integral part of Liverpool’s squad since joining in 2020 from Wolves.

Known for his sharp finishing and relentless work ethic, Jota had earned admiration from fans, teammates, and legends like Rush.

Ian Rush, who racked up 207 goals in 331 appearances for Liverpool from 1980 to 1987, was full of kind words for the late Portuguese winger, as covered by the Mirror.

“Diogo was a great player, probably the best finisher at the club,” said Rush. “He always gave 100 percent. He would make a difference whether he started or came on as a substitute.”

For Rush, it's evident that Jota's impact extends far beyond his goals and assists. The Liverpool legend believes Jota will be deeply missed for his contributions on the pitch for both Liverpool and Portugal and also for the remarkable person he was off it.

According to The Irish Times, Liverpool’s players are set to return for pre-season training following Jota's memorial service on Saturday, but the loss of their teammate looms large.

Premier League legend Ian Rush acknowledged the emotional burden now carried by the dressing room.

“This is particularly difficult for the Liverpool players who are about to return for pre-season training,” he said.

“They’re expected to carry on as normal, but ultimately, they’re human too and feel the same emotions as everyone else.”

Behind the scenes, the club is believed to be offering counseling and support to help players and staff process the devastating news as Arne Slot prepares his team ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Diogo Jota scored 6 goals in 26 appearances for the Reds to clinch the EPL title last season, including a Merseyside derby strike against Everton.

Why did Ian Rush not attend Diogo Jota's funeral?

Meanwhile Ian Rush, 63, revealed that he was unable to attend Jota’s funeral in Portugal on Saturday, July 5, due to being deeply involved in arranging his brother’s funeral.

Speaking with candour, Rush shared:

“I was invited to Diogo’s funeral, but what has happened with my brother passing it was impossible to go. He hadn’t been well for some time, but like Diogo, it hasn’t really hit home yet.”

The former striker, who remains a beloved figure in Anfield’s history, added:

“I was in the midst of helping with Gerald’s funeral when the news about Diogo came through. Honestly, it’s been difficult to process.”

Why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't attend Diogo Jota's funeral

Hundreds of past and active football stars gathered in Gondomar, close to Porto to grace the memorial service of the two brothers.

