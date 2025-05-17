FIFA held a minute of silence at its 75th Congress to honor Ghanaian football legend Wilberforce Mfum and passionate supporter Nana Pooley

Wilberforce Mfum, Ghana’s iconic striker, led the Black Stars to their 1963 Africa Cup of Nations victory

Nana Pooley, an ardent Asante Kotoko supporter tragically died during a Premier League match in Nsoatre

FIFA paid tribute to two significant figures from Ghanaian football, Wilberforce Mfum, a legendary striker, and Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, a devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko.

This happened at the 75th FIFA Congress held in Paraguay on May 15, 2025 as a second huge recognition for Pooley who was hailed as Kotoko's greatest-ever supporter by an ex-Kotoko board member.

Late Ghanaian star Wilberforce Mfum and Asante Kotoko enthusiast Francis "Pooley" Frimpong remembered at FIFA's 75th Congress on May 15, 2025.

Source: Twitter

This solemn minute of silence highlighted the deep respect and affection that transcends generations within the football fraternity.

Remembering Wilberforce Mfum

Wilberforce Mfum, who died on May 11 at 88 years old, was much more than a prolific goal scorer, he stood as an icon of Ghana’s football golden age.

Born on August 28, 1936, Mfum enjoyed a career that left a lasting mark both within Ghana and on the international stage.

His legacy is forever linked to Ghana’s triumph in the 1963 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played a key role in securing the championship on home ground.

His talent and determination during the tournament, including scoring important goals in the final, helped establish a proud footballing tradition for Ghana.

Over his international tenure, Mfum scored 20 goals in 26 matches for the national team, showcasing his clinical finishing and critical role for the Black Stars.

He also proudly represented Ghana at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, sharing his skills with a global audience.

Mfum’s influence extended beyond the national team to club football, where he was a standout performer in Ghana’s top-flight league.

He played for major clubs like Asante Kotoko and Swedru All Blacks, helping to raise the standard of domestic football and inspiring future generations of players.

Seeking new challenges, Mfum later moved to the United States, where he featured for the Baltimore Bays and the legendary New York Cosmos, contributing to the rise of African players on the international football scene during the 1960s and 70s.

FIFA honours Nana Pooley

On the other hand, Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, was not a player but a passionate supporter whose commitment to Ghanaian football was unwavering.

A devoted fan of Asante Kotoko, one of the country’s premier clubs, Nana Pooley was actively involved in the club’s Supporters’ Communication Team, working to unite and energize the fanbase.

Sadly, his life was tragically cut short on February 2, 2025, during a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsoatre, per the BBC.

His passing was deeply felt by the club and its supporters, who remembered him as a dedicated advocate for the team’s spirit and unity.

Ghana football legacies of Mfum and Pooley

The tributes paid to Wilberforce Mfum and Nana Pooley at the FIFA Congress underline the profound impact both had on Ghanaian football.

While Mfum’s exceptional skills helped elevate Ghana’s status in the sport globally, Nana Pooley’s devotion highlighted the essential role of fans in shaping football culture.

Their stories represent the dual pillars of football, the brilliance of players on the field and the passionate support from the stands.

Together, they embody the true essence of Ghanaian football, a sport that bridges generations and communities alike.

FIFA's moment of global respect

The minute of silence observed by FIFA during the Congress served as a poignant reminder of football’s power to connect people worldwide and honor those who have shaped the game.

Legends never die. FIFA, led by Gianni Infantino, honors Ghanaian star Wilberforce Mfum and Asante Kotoko's faithful supporter Nana Pooley on May 15, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

It reflected the global community’s respect for Ghana’s football heritage and its key figures.

As the world’s governing body for football, FIFA’s gesture also encourages football associations and fans to remember and celebrate the contributions of players and supporters alike.

Wilberforce Mfum and Nana Pooley’s stories will continue to inspire future generations in Ghana and beyond, reminding everyone that football is as much about passion and loyalty as it is about talent.

Mfum passes away

