The GFA Executive Council is set to convene on July 31 to review Carlos Queiroz's World Cup technical report

Cape Verde coach Bubista has confirmed the GFA approached him about the Black Stars managerial role amid uncertainty over Queiroz

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has publicly backed retaining Queiroz, but the final call rests with the GFA Executive Council

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to make a crucial decision on the future of Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz when its Executive Council meets on Friday, July 31.

The 73-year-old Portuguese manager was appointed on a short-term deal just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, replacing Otto Addo.

Despite having little time to prepare, Queiroz guided Ghana to the Round of 32, securing the Black Stars' first appearance in the World Cup knockout stage since their memorable quarter-final run in 2010.

The GFA is set for a crunch decision on the future of Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz. Photo credit: Kurt E.S. Okraku/Facebook and Michael Regan - FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

GFA to decide on Carlos Queiroz's future

Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo confirmed that the coach's future will depend on the assessment of his technical reports from the tournament.

Speaking to Asempa FM, as cited by Ghanasoccernet, Sarfo said:

"Carlos Queiroz's future will be decided after the GFA reviews his reports."

Although President John Dramani Mahama has publicly backed the former Real Madrid coach to remain in charge, the final decision rests with the Executive Council.

Friday's meeting is expected to shape the next chapter of the Black Stars' technical direction.

Queiroz's position has become the subject of fresh debate after Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito, popularly known as Bubista, disclosed that the GFA had contacted him about the national team job.

The 55-year-old admitted he has received several offers but insisted he has yet to decide on his next move.

Cape Verde coach Bubista discloses talks with the GFA amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Carlos Queiroz. Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Ghana ahead of 2027 AFCON qualifiers?

Bubista's revelation has intensified speculation over Ghana's coaching situation ahead of a busy international calendar.

The Black Stars will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in September, where they have been drawn in Group C alongside Ivory Coast, Gambia, and Somalia.

After missing out on the previous AFCON, Ghana will be eager to return to the continental showpiece, making the GFA's decision on Queiroz one of the most significant ahead of the qualifiers.

Otto Addo breaks silence on Ghana exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana coach Otto Addo revealed he was never told why the Ghana Football Association dismissed him and never sought an explanation.

The 51-year-old finally broke his silence nearly four months after his second spell as Black Stars coach ended on March 31.

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Source: YEN.com.gh