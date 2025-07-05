A famous Ghanaian spiritualist has explained why Liverpool star Diogo Jota did not attain the age of 30

The viral video explanation has been featured in this article as the public continues to discuss the seer's spiritual insight into Jota's passing

The funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 5 in Portugal

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, tragically passed away on Thursday, July 3, following a serious car accident in Valladolid, Northern Spain.

According to reports, the brothers were traveling in Jota's green Lamborghini when disaster struck. The car reportedly veered off the road, colliding with a metal barricade before catching fire.

Ghanaian seer, Karma President, claims spiritual reason behind Diogo Jota's untimely death. Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC, Karmapresident/X

Source: Getty Images

The impact was fatal for both of them, and the global football family is left mourning as tributes keep pouring in.

Diogo Jota, at the age of 28, was a pivotal member of Liverpool first team under both ex-manager Jurgen Klopp and current boss Arne Slot., helping the Reds to the 2024/25 Premier League title.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the 2024/25 EPL trophy. Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

How many career goals did Diogo Jota score?

According to Transfermarkt, the late Portuguese international racked up 147 career goals for both club and country, including 65 goals for Liverpool.

Jota also scored 9 goals for FC Porto, 18 goals for Pacos Ferreira before taking his talent to England to score 44 times for Premier League side Wolves.

In addition, the talented player, who was effective as either a right winger or a left-sided attacker, recorded 14 goals in 49 international caps for the Portugal national football team.

According to Liverpool News, the Premier League champions would arrange flights for staff and squad members to Portugal for Diogo Jota's funeral this Saturday.

Free soul being: Seer explains why Diogo Jota died aged 28

Famous Ghanaian seer, Karma President, who has over 310, 000 followers on TikTok, has offered a unique and controversial explanation regarding why Diogo Jota did not reach 30 years, claiming spiritual reasons.

According to the seer, Diogo Jota was a "free soul being." The spiritualist explains that free soul beings are individuals whose spirits are not bound by the constraints of time and mortality.

Karma President says such people live a life that is more fluid, often appearing to be more connected with the spiritual plane than to the earthly one.

The Ghanaian spiritual leader asserts that only those with spiritual insight can perceive the true nature of a free soul being.

While this explanation may sound unconventional to some, the Ghanaian seer believes that Jota's untimely death is a reflection of his unique spiritual status.

Karma President believes that the fate of free soul beings is to live and die young, with their spirits leaving the physical world before they reach the age of 30.

In Jota’s case, the seer claims that his passing was inevitable, as his soul was destined to leave the mortal plane at an early age.

While many may question this spiritual explanation, it has resonated with a portion of his followers, who see it as an insight into the deeper, unseen forces at play in the world.

Watch Karma President explaining why Diogo Jota did not reach the age of 30 in the video below.

Bodies of Jota and Andre leave morgue

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the heartbreaking moment the bodies of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva left a morgue in Spain where the fatal accident occured.

Jota's wife Rute Cardoso, some family members and the agent of the late Liverpool footballer, Jorge Mendes, were all devastated as the remains of the duo was taken away ahead of Saturday's funeral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh