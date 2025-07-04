Deceased Liverpool and Portuguese football star Diogo Jota shared the joy of his life before his painful passing

The former FC Porto and Wolves winger tragically passed away alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in a fatal car accident

This article features a video where Diogo Jota revealed the biggest dream he realized until his demise aged 28

Late Liverpool and Portugal national football team star, Diogo Jota, revealed his life satisfaction before his untimely passing.

The Premier League side released a deeply moving tribute video on Thursday evening to their beloved striker, Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away at the age of 28 in a car accident.

The Portuguese footballer, known for his sharp goalscoring ability and infectious passion, was a key part of Liverpool's squad that won the 2024/25 Premier League.

His untimely death, alongside his brother André Silva, left the football world in mourning. The Reds, however, have vowed to immortalize Jota’s legacy within the club, ensuring that his memory lives on.

Diogo Jota's football career

According to RMC Sport, Diogo Jota’s journey to the top of world football began at the age of six as he stated in the tribute video.

"When you start out, you just want to become a professional footballer and play for your national team."

Like so many other players, Jota's dream was to play on the grandest stages in the world, experiencing the joy and emotion that only football can provide.

“I’ve made my dream come true,” Jota reflected, speaking with pride about his rise through the ranks.

That dream took him all the way from the local football fields of Porto to playing in the English Premier League, arguably the toughest and most prestigious football competition in the world.

Jota's memories of Euro 2004

Like many Portuguese players of his generation, the 2004 UEFA European Championship was a defining moment. At that time, the late Jota was a young boy watching Cristiano Ronaldo, then a rising star, steal the spotlight.

The images of Ronaldo’s brilliance and the passion of the Portuguese national team stuck with him, influencing his own career in a profound way.

"Euro 2004 was the first time I saw Ronaldo, and it left a big impact on me. It was inspiring to see him and the national team play, and I thought to myself that I wanted to be like him. Scoring goals was always my motivation."

That spark of ambition that Ronaldo ignited in him would go on to guide Jota throughout his career.

Meanwhile, the Al-Nassr forward issued a poignant message of condolence on Thursday after news of Jota and his Andre Silva's passing broke.

''It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.'' Cristiano Ronaldo wrote.

Diogo Jota revealed his EPL dream came true

In the 2018/19 season, Diogo Jota's dream of playing in the Premier League was realized when Wolverhampton Wanderers secured promotion to the EPL, according to Wikipedia.

In September 2020, the Portuguese moved to Liverpool and wasted no time settling in at Anfield, making an immediate impact in his first season, scoring 13 goals in 30 appearances.

Reflecting on this achievement, Jota shared:

"I just wanted to be there. I knew it was the best league in the world. I’ve made my dream come true."

Watch the video of Diogo Jota speaking about his dream realisation below.

To be part of a team that had conquered the EPL and played in front of a passionate fanbase like that at Anfield was the culmination of everything Jota had worked towards.

He quickly became a fan favourite and it wasn’t long before a special song was created in his honor.

"It’s an incredible song that makes me proud. I think they know that with me, they’ll have the minimum required to represent Liverpool. That’s the feeling I look for when I play football. That’s why you put all your life and all your effort into moments like these, the moments when you can decide a match.”

His mentality and dedication were clear, as he always gave his all for the club, knowing how much it meant to the fans who stood behind him.

Liverpool has already stated that Jota's shirt number 20 would be immortalised in the hearts and minds of supporters, ensuring that his name lives on long after his passing.

A peek into Diogo Jota's luxurious Lisbon home

YEN.com.gh earlier covered extensively details of the expensive mansion of Diogo Jota in Lisbon, worth in the region of $3 million.

The former Wolves player was able to afford his lavish lifestyle thanks to his net worth of $18 million, according to the Economic Times.

