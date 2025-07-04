Thomas Partey could face a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty of the sexual offence charges brought against him

The 32-year-old midfielder has been formally charged with multiple counts, all of which he has strongly denied through his lawyer

His case has drawn parallels with past legal battles involving high-profile footballers accused of similar crimes

Ghanaian lawyer Kofi Ampah has raised alarm over the potential consequences facing Thomas Partey, who has been charged with multiple serious offences in the United Kingdom.

If convicted, the former Arsenal midfielder could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sexual charges against Partey explained

The 32-year-old footballer was recently hit with five counts of forced coupling and one count of sexual assault.

These charges involve three different women and are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, as noted by Sky Sports.

Partey is expected to make his first court appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

His arrest dates back to July 2022, although he was not publicly named at the time and continued playing for Arsenal while the investigation was ongoing.

Fast forward to 2025, and the Crown Prosecution Service has moved forward with formal charges after reportedly reviewing an extensive file of evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police.

Lawyer breaks down possible consequences

Speaking to 3Sports, legal practitioner Kofi Ampah didn’t mince words about the seriousness of the case.

“Legal consequences could be severe because we are talking about forced coupling and sexual assault here with multiple victims. So under the Sexual Offences Act in UK, the punishment for forced coupling can be as severe as life imprisonment,” he said.

“And for sexual assault, we are talking of imprisonment for a term of, not exceeding ten years.”

He emphasised that although the charges are grave, the legal process must remain fair and impartial.

“The consequences could certainly be dire. But, however, it's crucial to remember that while the number of accusations may seem overwhelming, each charge will have to be treated independently based on its merits.”

“Nonetheless, just as we have in Ghana, there's a presumption of innocence, which is a very fundamental principle in the UK. So that means that Partey is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Partey’s legal team maintains his innocence

Jenny Wiltshire, that her client denies all allegations and is prepared to fight to clear his name.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation,” she said in an earlier statement.

“He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

Is Partey the first footballer to face serious sexual charges?

Partey's legal troubles draw comparisons to previous cases involving professional footballers.

In February 2023, French player Benjamin Mendy was acquitted of forcing himself on one woman and attempting to do the same to another.

A month earlier, he had also been cleared of six similar charges, according to the BBC.

Interestingly, the same lawyer representing Partey—Jenny Wiltshire—was part of the legal team that secured Mendy’s acquittal.

Why identities of women accusing Partey remain concealed

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that the identities of the three women accusing Thomas Partey of violence and sexual assault remain confidential, per UK legal provisions.

British law mandates the protection of anonymity for individuals involved in sexual offence cases to preserve the fairness and integrity of ongoing legal proceedings.

