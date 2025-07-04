This article explains the reason why the three women, who are accusing Thomas Partey of serious issues are not publicly known

The Ghanaian international is currently clubless after he left Arsenal on July following the expiration of his contract

The ex-La Liga-based footballer has received a strong backlash from lots of fans on social media afetr the news broke

Ex-Arsenal and Atletico Madrid player Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of an offence against women and one count of another category of wrongdoing.

The charges relate to three different women, with the alleged incidents taking place four years ago.

Pictured: Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

The 32-year-old Ghanaian, who departed from Arsenal at the end of June of this year, is due to appear in court in early August.

Partey charged: Why are the identities of the women not known?

According to the Guardian, the names and images of the three women who have made allegations of violence and sexual assault against former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey have not been released to the public due to UK legal guidelines.

This is in line with the legal requirements of the UK that safeguard the anonymity of victims in sexual offense cases to prevent any impact on the legal process.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal Fc looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League League football match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC. Image credit: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has highlighted the need to preserve the fairness of the legal proceedings and called on the public and media to refrain from reporting in ways that could bias the case.

How many women have accused Thomas Partey of assault?

The charges, approved by the CPS, stem from claims made by three women regarding incidents that allegedly took place between 2021 and 2022.

The Black Stars midfield maestro is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 5, 2025.

Due to the ongoing nature of the legal case and the need to ensure the privacy of the alleged victims, no further details about their identities or images are available at this stage.

How have fans reacted to the Thomas Partey case?

Lots of football fans have to X to react after news of Thomas Partey being charged dropped on Friday afternoon.

One person wrote:

''I can't believe he did that''

Another fan commented:

''Arteta picked him week in, week out knowing full well this was hanging over him. The club even offered him a NEW contract. What an embarrassment and stain on English football this club is.''

A third person reacted this way:

''It’s a disgrace that he was allowed to be on the pitch by the club while the charges were ongoing and it took his contract expiry to actually charge him. What a coincidence.''

Someone also wrote:

''The fact that the club knew and didn’t do anything about it because the manager liked him is so, so harrowing. I can’t imagine how the women’s team at Arsenal feels right now. Sickening.''

A fifth person said:

''As soon as his he rejected Arsenal's proposal for contract extension, the police finally charged him for this crime. Is it fair to say Arsenal and Arteta have been protecting him for these years?''

Another fan also commented:

''About time, an absolute disgrace that he was still playing for so long, everyone knew it, the club, the fans, he was being defended by idiots. Hope the victim can finally get justice.''

Reasons why Arsenal allow Thomas Partey to leave

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the four main reasons why the Premier League side allowed the Ghana international to leave the Gunners as a free agent.

Thoms Partey, who joined the EPL side in October 2020, is currently without a club. The ex-Atletico Madrid star has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

