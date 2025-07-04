Jenny Wiltshire, the lawyer representing Thomas Partey, has issued a response following the formal charges brought against him

She maintained her client’s innocence and emphasised that Partey has remained fully cooperative throughout the investigation process

The charges stem from allegations made by three separate women, involving incidents that reportedly occurred four years ago

Thomas Partey’s legal team has spoken out following the ex-Arsenal midfielder’s formal indictment on multiple serious charges involving three women.

The 32-year-old footballer is facing five counts of forced coupling and one charge of sexual assault.

Partey formally charged, faces court appearance

The charges against Partey, who left Arsenal at the end of June 2025 after five years at the club, come after an extended police investigation.

According to UK authorities, two of the forced coupling allegations involve one woman, while three additional counts relate to another.

A separate sexual assault accusation involves a third woman. In line with UK law, the identities of the alleged victims remain protected.

According to Ladbible, he is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that the charges were brought after a "careful review of a comprehensive file of evidence" submitted by the Metropolitan Police.

Background of Partey's legal case

Police first launched their investigation into Partey in February 2022, following a report of a sexual offence.

He was arrested in July of that year but was not publicly named.

During that period, he continued to feature regularly for Arsenal, playing more than 50 matches while on bail.

Partey's lawyer opens up, maintains client’s innocence

In a statement shared by the Daily Mail, Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, insisted on her client’s innocence and reaffirmed his cooperation throughout the investigation:

“Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation.

"He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Who is Thomas Partey's lawyer?

Jenny Wiltshire is reportedly serving as the legal counsel for embattled footballer Thomas Partey.

She leads the Serious and General Crime department at Hickman & Rose, one of the UK’s top law firms.

Renowned as one of the country’s foremost authorities on sexual assault cases, Jenny has built a distinguished reputation for successfully defending clients facing some of the most serious criminal allegations.

Her career includes key leadership roles, having served as Vice President of the London Criminal Courts Solicitors Association from 2015 to 2017 and as Secretary from 2014 to 2015.

She is also a founding member of Women in Criminal Law, an initiative that supports and promotes women working in the legal field.

Partey's football future remains uncertain amid legal troubles

Meanwhile, with his Arsenal contract now expired, Partey remains a free agent.

While several clubs have shown interest in securing his services, the ongoing legal issues may complicate any potential move in the current transfer window.

