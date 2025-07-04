Thomas Partey was reportedly set to get married on Saturday, just a day after being charged with multiple serious offences involving three women

The midfielder has been charged following claims made by three women regarding incidents that allegedly took place between 2021 and 2022

The 32-year-old Ghanaian, who departed from Arsenal at the end of June of this year, is due to appear in court in early August

Thomas Partey was set to get married on Saturday, just a day after he was officially charged with multiple serious offences by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the former Arsenal midfielder, who is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5.

Partey, whose five-year stay at Arsenal officially ended earlier this week after his contract expired, is accused of offences said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

According to the CPS, three separate women are involved in the case.

Two of the charges are connected to one woman, three further charges relate to a second woman, and the final charge involves a third woman. The investigation, which began in 2022, has spanned more than three years.

Partey now faces a total of six charges, with the announcement coming just four days after his exit from Arsenal following unsuccessful talks over a contract extension.

Partey’s wedding plans in doubt after charges confirmed

According to reports, the charges against Partey were confirmed just one day before he was set to marry his fiancée, Janine Mackson, in Spain.

The couple were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot on Saturday, July 5, only 24 hours after the charges were announced.

It is claimed that Partey was in Spain as of Thursday, but it remains unclear whether the wedding will still take place as planned.

Inside Partey’s relationship with fiancee Janine Mackson

Thomas Partey got engaged to English model and influencer Janine Mackson in the summer of 2024.

Earlier that same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Following Arsenal's narrow miss in the Premier League title race to Manchester City, Partey was pictured introducing both Mackson and their daughter to manager Mikel Arteta during end-of-season celebrations.

Just last month, Mackson shared glimpses of what looked like a bachelorette party in Ibiza, posting photos on Instagram with the caption:

"A weekend full of love." Among those who liked the post was Partey himself.

Partey's Arsenal career ends

Partey joined Arsenal in 2020 after the club triggered the £45 million release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.

During his time with the Spanish side, he won major honours including La Liga, the Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup after rising through Atleti’s academy.

His stint at Arsenal, however, brought limited silverware, with the Ghanaian midfielder lifting only the Community Shield.

Partey made 167 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine goals, and has earned 53 caps for the Ghana national team.

His future now remains uncertain, as recent talks with Arsenal over a new contract failed to produce an agreement.

Partey’s lawyer breaks silence after allegations of offences

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Partey’s legal team has spoken out following the ex-Arsenal midfielder’s formal indictment on multiple serious charges involving three women.

