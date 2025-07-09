Real Madrid Concede 3 Goals in 24 Minutes for First Time in 22 Years
Real Madrid's defense has been left reeling after conceding three goals in the first 24 minutes of their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match against PSG.
PSG's dominant performance saw them score three goals in the first half, with Fabián Ruiz netting twice and Ousmane Dembélé scoring the other.
The goals highlighted Real Madrid's shaky start, with defensive errors and a lack of midfield tracking allowing PSG's fluid attack to capitalize.
Ruiz's first goal came after Dembélé drove into the box and was left unmarked, while Dembélé's own goal exploited Antonio Rüdiger's poor positioning.
PSG's midfield dominance, led by Vitinha and João Neves, overwhelmed Real Madrid's defense, leaving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois exposed.
This concerning start for Real Madrid will require a significant response if they hope to mount a comeback.
