PSG raced to a 3-0 lead within 24 minutes, capitalising on costly errors from Real Madrid’s defence

Real Madrid fans slammed two of their players for their roles in the embarrassing defeat, calling for both to be sold

The French powerhouse will now face English side Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid were sent packing from the FIFA Club World Cup after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Xabi Alonso’s side faced the reigning Champions League winners in the semi-finals, with a place in Sunday’s final against Chelsea on the line.

The match, held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, quickly spiraled out of control for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid team are seen during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-final match against PSG at MetLife Stadium on July 9, 2025. Photo by Mostafa Bassim

Source: Getty Images

PSG punish error-prone Real Madrid

The Spanish giants found themselves 3-0 down within just 24 minutes as PSG took full advantage of defensive chaos.

Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz both capitalised on early mistakes to give the Parisians a dream start, before Ruiz added his second—and PSG’s third—midway through the first half following a blistering counter-attack.

With the match virtually decided by the break, PSG eased through the second half but still managed to add a fourth goal late on through Gonçalo Ramos, who finished in style to cap a dominant performance.

Madrid fans slam Rudiger and Asencio

The fallout from the heavy defeat was immediate, with furious Real Madrid supporters singling out Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio for blame.

The centre-back duo struggled throughout the game, each committing costly errors that led to PSG’s early goals.

Ousmane Dembele drives past Antonio Rudiger to shoot and score PSG's second goal at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford. Photo by Howard Smith.

Source: Getty Images

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration, branding the pair the "worst players" of the tournament and calling for both to be sold.

@LosReyesdeEU said:

"I'll sell both Rudiger and Asencio if I could. Not kidding."

@mxdric posted:

"Yeah Rudiger and Asencio have single handedly just ruined the entire tournament. Fair enough man."

@des_xxy wrote:

"Our worst players in the club World Cup. Rudiger and Asencio should be ashamed."

Another posted:

"Rudiger hates [Lamine] Yamal so much he gifted Dembele a goal to confirm his Ballon Dor."

One fan also wrote:

"I will never forgive Asensio and Rudiger."

A difficult night for Real Madrid's defensive duo

Rudiger played the full 90 minutes despite his shaky display, while Asencio was hauled off in the 64th minute and replaced by Eder Militao.

Rudiger joined Real Madrid in 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea, while Asencio is a graduate of the club’s youth academy.

With Real Madrid now out of the Club World Cup, Alonso’s focus will shift to La Liga and the Champions League as he looks to bounce back from a night to forget.

PSG set up Club World Cup final with Chelsea

With the FIFA Club World Cup final set for Sunday, PSG will now face Chelsea in a highly anticipated showdown.

For Real Madrid, it was a humbling evening that shifts their focus back to the La Liga title race and another deep Champions League run.

Real Madrid concede three early goals for first time in 22 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid suffered a rare and painful collapse as they conceded three goals in the opening 25 minutes of a match for the first time since November 9, 2003.

On that occasion, they were torn apart by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, falling behind 3-0 by the 14th minute through goals from Dario Silva, Dani Alves, and an Ivan Helguera own goal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh