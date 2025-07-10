Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a major blow ahead of their Club World Cup final following their stunning victory over Real Madrid.

PSG beat Real 4-0 on Wednesday to book their spot in Sunday's final against Chelsea, who beat Brazilian outfit Fluminense on Tuesday.

PSG thrash sorry Real Madrid

This semi-final tie at the MetLife Stadium was over as a contest within 24 minutes as the Champions League winners tore the Spanish side apart.

Fabian Ruiz tapped in the sixth-minute opener following a big mistake from Real defender Raul Asencio - after the referee let play continue following Thibaut Courtois' foul on Ousmane Dembele.

French winger Dembele raced away three minutes later to finish calmly after a mis-kick from Antonio Rudiger.

Ruiz then slotted home the third after a fantastic give-and-go between Achraf Hakimi and Dembele.

Real, who were missing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, offered little in response and Goncalo Ramos added a late fourth for PSG to cap a dominant display.

PSG are just one game away from winning their fifth title in the past 12 months, having won four trophies in the 2024/25 campaign, including the prestigious Champions League.

Two key PSG stars to miss Chelsea clash

But Luis Enrique will be without two key players for PSG's showdown against Chelsea at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Defenders Pacho and Lucas Hernandez are banned and will not be available for Enrique when PSG face Chelsea on Sunday.

Pacho and Luis Hernandez were both sent off in PSG's quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich.

Pacho was given a straight red card by Anthony Taylor for his studs-up challenge on Leon Goretzka.

Hernandez was also shown a red card for elbowing Raphael Guerreiro in the jaw in front of the Premier League referee.

They were both handed two-match suspensions following their dismissals against Bayern.

Why Is Joao Neves not suspended despite picking up his second yellow of the Club World Cup against Real Madrid?

Enrique will be able to call upon Joao Neves when PSG meet Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

That's despite Neves picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Real.

The Portuguese midfielder was booked by Poland's Szymon Marciniak just before the break.

However, he is available to play against Chelsea because yellow cards reset after the quarter-final stage.

