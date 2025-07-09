PSG crushed Real Madrid 4-0 in a one-sided FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash at the MetLife Stadium

The reigning European champions have been tipped as huge favourites to win the trophy on Sunday

Football fans across social media have shared mixed opinions ahead of Chelsea's showdown with PSG in the Club World Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain put on a ruthless display to crush Real Madrid and book their place in the FIFA Club World Cup final, where they’ll face Chelsea on Sunday, July 13.

The semi-final clash, hosted at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was expected to be a blockbuster, but it quickly became a one-sided affair.

Fans have reacted after Ousmane Dembele's PSG demolished Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semis. Photos by Carl Recine - FIFA, Visionhaus and Kevin C. Cox.

Ruthless PSG smash Real Madrid for four

For the opening minutes, it looked like fans were in for a tightly contested match.

Real Madrid launched a couple of promising attacks, hinting at an even battle. But those hopes were dashed as the Spanish giants unravelled at the back.

A poor first touch from Raul Asencio gifted possession to Ousmane Dembele, who wasted no time in setting up Fabian Ruiz for an easy finish.

Fabian Ruiz celebrates with PSG teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after scoring the first goal in his side's 4-0 against Real Madrid CF on July 9, 2025. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Moments later, Antonio Rudiger followed up with another costly error, allowing Dembele to charge in and slot home PSG’s second, as noted by Goal.

Before the clock could hit the 30-minute mark, Ruiz doubled his tally, capping off a five-pass sequence that started deep in PSG territory and ended with the Spanish midfielder coolly finishing a sweeping move.

Real Madrid had no response. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. were both withdrawn after an hour in what seemed more like damage control than tactical adjustment.

Veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez came on, possibly for their final appearances in white.

With three minutes to go, Goncalo Ramos put the icing on the cake, calmly converting to make it 4-0 and complete a night to forget for Los Blancos, per One Football.

Fans react after PSG demolish Madrid to set up final date with Chelsea

The aftermath of PSG’s demolition job sparked a flurry of reactions online, especially from fans anticipating the showdown with Chelsea in the final.

While some supporters of the London side voiced concern—or outright fear—others remained defiant:

@DAjimacks teased:

"Pray for Chelsea 🙏 wake keeping on Sunday 😂"

@Fentuo_ sounded resigned:

"Make dem carry the trophy give PSG! Chelsea no want again!"

@OleleSalvador offered this plea:

"Bro ChelseaFC, if e go be possible aaa, make we just forfeit the final. Issorai 🙏🏾"

Still, a few loyal fans of the Blues weren’t backing down:

@WasanDiaz declared:

"We'll teach them a lesson soon."

@heis_aiden echoed the fighting spirit:

"We are not afraid of PSG."

But @Delztheplug had his doubts:

"We’re really playing against this PSG team with Sanchez in goal."

Chelsea vs PSG: A final worth watching

With Chelsea preparing to meet a red-hot PSG side, all eyes will be on Sunday’s final.

For the reigning European champions, it's a chance to cap off a brilliant run. For the Blues, it’s about defying the odds and proving their doubters wrong.

Real Madrid set unwanted record after PSG drubbing

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Real Madrid’s humbling defeat to PSG marked the first time since November 9, 2003, that the Spanish giants conceded three goals within the opening 25 minutes of a match.

On that occasion two decades ago, Los Blancos faced Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where they trailed 3-0 by the 14th minute, courtesy of strikes from Dario Silva, Dani Alves, and an own goal by Ivan Helguera.

