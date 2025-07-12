These 10 iconic players once wore the Black Stars jersey with pride but they have seemingly vanished today

Ghanaian fans cheered for most of these former Ghana stars during the 2006 World Cup and the 2010 AFCON

These players have no active social media accounts and are hardly seen at Black Stars matches

In an era where social media has become the primary platform for footballers to engage with fans, promote personal brands, and stay relevant, there remains a group of former Black Stars players who have deliberately chosen the path of silence.

Unlike the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, who are often seen at national events and Black Stars games, these ten former players have opted for a more private life.

10 ex-Ghana Black Stars players hardly seen on social media, featuring Matthew Amoah, Anthony Annan, Issah Ahmed. Image credit: Tony Marshall - PA Images, Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

They shy away from the limelight and remaining largely off the radar since hanging up their boots.

Here’s a look at 10 Ghanaian footballers who represented the nation proudly but have since faded from public view.

1. Emmanuel Pappoe

Emmanuel Pappoe was part of Ghana’s maiden World Cup squad in 2006. A hardworking left-back with a no-nonsense style, he featured prominently during his time with Liberty Professionals and in Israel.

Post-retirement, he has kept a very low profile. Unlike his former teammates, he’s never been active on social media and is hardly ever seen at Black Stars-related events.

Former Ghana international defender Emmanuel Pappoe. Image credit: Adam Davy - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

2. Eric Addo

Eric Addo was one of Ghana’s defensive pillars at the 2006 World Cup and later at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted on home soil.

According to Wikipedia, the versatile Addo had a solid career in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

Yet, since retirement, the former defender has remained almost invisible, maintaining a quiet and very private life away from football circles and social media.

3. Matthew Amoah

One of Ghana’s most natural finishers, Matthew Amoah netted 12 goals in 45 appearances for the Black Stars between 2002 and 2011.

According to the BBC, Amoah wanted to keep playing for the Black Stars as he hoped for a call-up ahead of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

He played a vital role during Ghana’s 2006 and 2010 World Cup qualification campaigns, scoring a crucial away goal against South African during the 2006 World Cup qualification series.

Despite his achievements, Amoah is rarely seen or heard from these days. He has no verified social media accounts and has kept his post-football life extremely private.

4. Anthony Annan

Anthony Annan is fondly remembered for his fierce midfield battle with Nigeria’s John Mikel Obi during the intense Ghana-Nigeria clash at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

In one of the match’s most talked-about moments, the combative and fearless Annan, despite his smaller frame, engaged in a fiery off-the-ball incident where he was seen cheekily poking the Chelsea star in the eye, a moment that still sparks debate and laughter among fans to this day.

Anthony Annan stood out with his commanding midfield presence and fearless tackling in the tournament as Ghana reached the semi-finals where Cameroon edged out Claude le Roy's team.

After years of playing across Europe and Scandinavia, Annan has virtually disappeared from the public sphere. He hasn’t made any known media appearances or posted on social platforms.

5. Lee Addy

Lee Addy emerged as a strong and dependable defender during the 2010 AFCON and World Cup, helping Ghana to the quarterfinals in South Africa.

After stints in Europe and Africa, his presence faded quickly. Unlike many of his peers, Addy hasn’t remained active in football punditry or public commentary and has no online footprint.

6. David Addy

David Addy was part of the historic U-20 squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009. He later transitioned into the senior national team, earning 21 caps between 2008 and 2014.

While his early career suggested long-term relevance, David Addy has since vanished from the Ghanaian football scene, living quietly and maintaining no public presence on social media.

7. Opoku Agyemang

Touted as one of Ghana’s brightest young talents, Opoku Agyemang dazzled at the 2010 AFCON and was part of the U-20 World Cup-winning squad.

Injuries, however, cut short his momentum. Since his retirement, the former AshantiGold forward has slipped into obscurity.

For a player once seen as a generational talent, his silence in the Ghanaian football world is particularly notable.

8. Aziz Ansah

Aziz Ansah was a standout local-based player who earned his spot in the national team between 2002 and 2009.

The former Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko right-back was known for his grit, passion, and ability to deliver dangerous set-pieces.

The Ghana Premier League legend has not made any public appearances in recent years and is not active online.

9. Daniel Edusei

Daniel Edusei was a dependable defender who played for Ghana from the late 1990s until 2006, representing the country at various tournaments and earned 19 caps.

After retirement, Edusei chose a reclusive lifestyle. There’s been no trace of him on the football scene or on social platforms, his whereabouts today remain largely unknown to fans.

10. Issah Ahmed

Issah Ahmed was a key part of Ghana’s defense at the 2006 AFCON. A no-nonsense center-back who played for King Faisal and Kotoko, Issah was respected for his leadership and reliability.

Today, he lives far from the spotlight, never seen at national events or giving interviews. He’s among the most elusive former players from that era.

