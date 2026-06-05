Kobby Kyei transformed the lives of an 11-year-old caregiver and his sick mother through #BoysLivesMatter campaign

Auntie Agyeiwaa and her son received a new home, providing safety and hope after overcoming a stroke

Community reaction highlights the profound impact of Kobby Kyei's philanthropic efforts on the family's life

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Kobby Kyei, a renowned Ghanaian blogger, has changed the living conditions of an 11-year-old boy and his sick mother under the #BoysLivesMatter campaign.

The blogger's initiative focuses on helping young boys become better, just as girls are also empowered.

Kobby Kyei, a popular Ghanaian blogger, puts up a 2-bedroom house for an 11-year-old caregiver and his sick mum. Photo credit: Kobby Kyei

Source: Twitter

Kobby Kyei focused on a young boy called Angel, who works as the sole caregiver for his sick mother, Auntie Agyeiwaa.

The mother is struggling after surviving a stroke.

The story first gained traction after Kobby Kyei personally visited the young boy and learned about the daily challenges he faced.

Afterwards, Kobby Kyei disclosed that he had secured a plot of land to construct a 2-bedroom self-contained house for Auntie Agyeiwaa and her son, Angel.

Kobby Kyei hands house to mother and son

After about three months of making the announcement, Kobby Kyei shared a video showing the handover of a completed 2-bedroom house to Auntie Agyeiwaa and her son.

In a post, Kobby Kyei thanked his partners and all those who contributed to ensuring that the dream of the mother and son became a reality.

"Today, we are officially handing over the completed 2-bedroom self-contained home to Auntie Agyeiwaa and her son, Angel. What began as a dream has become a reality, giving this family a safe place to call home and a fresh start in life. A heartfelt thank you to my brothers at Nsemsisi TV for helping make this possible, and to everyone who supported with cash donations, building materials, household items, labour, and prayers. Your kindness and generosity made this project a success."

Auntie Agyeiwaa could not believe her eyes when she entered the house. She was grateful to Kobby Kyei and all who donated.

Watch the X video below:

Kobby Kyei's benevolence stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Kobby Kyei on X. Read them below:

@iamgyimah10 said:

"@KobbyKyei_, please take note of the comments. When it comes to things that will bring you down, the comments will be massive. Ebibifoɔ deɛ, sei aaa.

Well done, bro, 👏."

@Nanakayanfield wrote:

"You see nipa. Now as God uses Kobby and lovely people of social media to bless the family, the entire village be lyk dey care nd luv them. Now she even gets someone who dey hold ein fan mpo."

@iam_nyantakyi said:

"See how beautiful she is now... poverty is a curse ooo."

@HesTooGucci wrote:

"Wow, this is awesome. You are always delivering your heart out to people. I’m happy they are happy🙏🏿."

@phrank_pearson said:

"God’s gift to humanity. God bless you and make you great, no problem."

@jemmysarfowaah wrote:

"God bless you guys always!!!! This is so beautiful and so thoughtful!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻God will always answer your prayers in Jesus name!! Amen!!"

@nana_opemso said:

"@KobbyKyei_, you surely cannot carry your blessings. God richly bless you in all your endeavours!!!"

@LeoGlobalTv wrote:

"God bless you, Kobby. All your fans, as well as anyone who contributed a cent to make their dream possible. God bless you all."

@papacrentsil1 said:

"This type of blessing comes with healing. You see how she stood up by herself."

Source: YEN.com.gh