Once a rising football star in Europe, Awudu’s world came crashing down with a shocking arrest abroad

Awudu was trapped in a Malaysian prison and claims to have seen a figure in white who spoke just one verse

The Ghana football hero played for clubs in France, Belgium and Germany where he made a big name for himself

Awudu Issaka, once a prodigious football talent and a household name in Ghana’s sporting circles, has revealed a deeply personal and transformative story, one that transcends the pitch and enters the spiritual realm.

Known as the “Disco Dancer” during his playing days due to his flamboyant style, Issaka’s journey from a devout Muslim upbringing to embracing Christianity is as moving as it is unexpected.

According to Wikipedia, Awudu was born in Sunyani, in Ghana’s Bono Region, and was raised in a staunchly Muslim household. From a young age, the rhythm of his days was shaped by the five daily Islamic prayers, and his devotion was unwavering.

Even while he was rising through the ranks in football, Islam remained a central pillar in his life.

Awudu Issaka narrates Malaysian ordeal

After years of professional football in Europe and back home in Ghana, Issaka’s career took him to Malaysia, where he was set to sign a contract with a local club. But what was supposed to be a fresh chapter in his career turned into a nightmare.

Due to an overstayed visa, Issaka was arrested, detained for two days, and later sentenced to two years in prison by a court that did not speak the same language he did.

Helpless, alone, and in a foreign land, Issaka recounts how language barriers compounded his fear and confusion.

“I was a muslim, Yes. Now I will tell you why I decided to become a Christian. This is what happened. I was sentenced to prison in Malaysia. I was treated badly and unfairly. I could only speak English, but the Malaysian officials couldn’t,” he said. “It was like being trapped in silence.”

During his early months in prison, Issaka says he remained true to his Muslim faith. He prayed diligently five times a day, seeking comfort and divine intervention.

Those spiritual moments were his only solace in a place where everything else felt alien. But then something extraordinary happened.

Awudu Issaka's divine encounter

Issaka recalls meeting someone who introduced him to a passage from the Bible—Exodus 14:14 which reads as follows: "The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still."

The words struck a chord according to the Sunyani Zongo-born talent. Though he continued his Islamic prayers, he began attending Christian praise and worship sessions out of curiosity.

One night, during one of these services, Issaka says he had a vision of Jesus Christ. He explained that he saw him in a vision, and then he heard a voice welcoming him to Christianity.

The ex-Ghanaian player says that moment changed the course of his religious life forever.

Despite still practicing his daily Islamic prayers at the time, Issaka felt himself being drawn closer to Christianity. He describes it not as a forced decision but a spiritual transformation.

“I didn’t understand it all at once, but I started to feel peace I had never felt before,” he said.

As days turned into weeks, Issaka began participating more actively in Christian services. He says he even started praying for fellow inmates—and to his surprise, they began to experience healing.

“It was nothing short of miraculous,” he says. “God was using me.”

Finally, Awudu Issaka made the life-changing decision to fully accept Jesus Christ as his personal savior after he was released from prison in the Asian country.

Awudu Issaka's football career

Before this spiritual transformation, Awudu Issaka was celebrated for his flair and promise on the football field.

He began his career in the youth teams in Sunyani and later joined Prampram Mighty Royals FC in the second division, making first-team appearances at just fifteen.

According to World Football, after impressing at the FIFA U-17 World Championship in 1995, he was signed by Belgian powerhouse R.S.C. Anderlecht.

Though he mostly featured for the youth side, his potential did not go unnoticed. A year later, French side AJ Auxerre brought him on board, where he continued his development.

In 1998, Issaka moved to Germany to play for Bundesliga side TSV 1860 Munich, staying with the club until 2004.

After his time in Europe, he returned to Ghana and played for Prampram Mighty Royals, Liberty Professionals, and Tema Youth, where he ended his professional career in the Ghana Telecom Premier League.

Today, Awudu Issaka declares he is a living testimony of transformation and divine grace. His story offers a rare glimpse into how faith can evolve in the most unlikely of circumstances.

