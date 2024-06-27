Ghanaian football legend, Awudu Issaka was surprised by telecom giant MTN on his 45th birthday

MTN Ghana presented the former Ghanaian international with a branded cake on his special day

Awudu Issaka thanked MTN Ghana for remembering him on his special day, which falls on, June 26 every year.

Telecom giants MTN has surprised Ghanaian football legend, Awudu Issaka, on his birthday.

The former Ghanaian international was presented with an MTN-branded cake and some other items at his residence.

Awudu Issaka receiving his birthday present from MTN Ghana Photo credit: awudu_issaka

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Awudu Issaka, who turned 45 on June 26, looked visibly excited as he received his birthday presents.

The team from MTN Ghana, who presented the gifts later, drove off to their office while Awudu Issaka remained at his spot overwhelmed by the kind gesture from his mobile network providers.

Awudu Issaka, now retired, is remembered for his stellar performance for the Black Starlet of Ghana at the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador.

The diminutive and skilful midfielder started his career with the youth side of Kumasi Asante Kotoko before moving to Prampram-based Mighty Royals FC.

Belgian club R.S.C. Anderlecht snapped him before the 1995 FIFA youth championship.

However, after impressing at the under-17 tournament, Awudu Issaka was signed from Anderlecht by French club AJ Auxerre in 1996.

Awudu Issaka also played for TSV 1860 Munich in Germany before returning home in 2005 to play for his former club Mighty Royals FC.

Getting to the twilight of his career, Awudu Issaka played for local Ghanaian clubs like Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth.

Netizens celebrate Awudu Issaka

Netizens thronged the comments section of a video Awudu Issaka posted on TikTok, @awudu_issaka to celebrate with him his birthday.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to his video below.

@BILLION said:

"Happy birthday my legend."

@Dangote also said:

"Congrats legend."

@jamiefacomjames31 wrote:

"Happy birthday my father."

