Veteran sports journalist Raymond Nyamador believes Andre Ayew must join Accra Hearts of Oak to revive his Black Stars career

The ex-Le Havre forward, now a free agent, has been urged to return home as a move to the Ghana Premier League could restore his visibility

Respected broadcaster Alhaji Yahaya also stressed that signing for Hearts would reignite Ayew’s international chances

Ghanaian sports journalist Raymond Nyamador has encouraged veteran forward Andre “Dede” Ayew to return home and sign for Accra Hearts of Oak if he still hopes to reclaim his place in the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On July 1 of this eyar, Ayew became a free agent after parting ways with French Ligue 1 side Le Havre at the close of the 2024/25 season, ending a two-year spell with the club.

Andre Ayee urged to sign for Hearts of Oak

Speaking on Sporty FM, Nyamador suggested that joining Hearts of Oak could breathe new life into Ayew’s international career under head coach Otto Addo.

He also stressed that playing in Ghana would increase the veteran’s visibility and also strengthen his bond with fans, and bring him closer to the technical team.

“If Dede truly wants to return to the national team setup with the 2026 World Cup approaching, Hearts of Oak is the right move. Performing in the domestic league will make him more accessible to the selectors and the supporters,” Nyamador noted.

The journalist also highlighted that a return home would demonstrate Ayew’s commitment to promoting local football, a gesture that could win him more admiration from the national handlers, as Sulley Ali Muntari, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, and Samuel Inkoom have recently done.

Andere Ayew’s legacy with the Black Stars

With more than 120 caps, according to Transfermarkt, Ayew has been one of the most iconic figures in Ghanaian football over the past decade. However, his absence from recent Black Stars squads has fueled debate over whether his international career is drawing to a close.

Nyamador insisted that Ayew’s leadership qualities remain invaluable and argued that a Hearts of Oak move would rekindle the forward’s connection with fans.

“Andre thrives in front of packed stadiums, and at Hearts, supporters will rally behind him. That energy could pave the way for his return to the Black Stars and possibly a World Cup appearance if Ghana qualifies,” he explained.

The Sporty FM presenter also warned Ayew against pursuing another stint overseas, particularly in less competitive leagues. According to him, joining clubs in regions such as Asia or the Middle East may not boost his national team chances, even if he scores goals.

“If he signs abroad again and nets two or three times, the Black Stars coaches may still overlook him. That would be a waste of his quality,” Nyamador cautioned.

Alhaji Yahaya weighs in on Ayew’s future

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, respected sports broadcaster Alhaji Yahaya shared his thoughts on Andre Ayew’s next move and his chances of returning to the Black Stars setup.

Yahaya acknowledged Ayew’s illustrious career but stressed that the veteran must now make decisions that benefit both his legacy and Ghanaian football.

“Dede has done a lot for Ghana, and no one can take that away from him. But at this stage, he must think carefully about his next step. A return home to play for Hearts of Oak would revive his career and also inspire the next generation of players in our local league.”

Standing ovation for Andre Ayew

YEN.com.gh earlier covered Le Havre fans' standing ovation in honour of the legendary Ghanaian footballer on May 17 of this year.

The rousing applause from the supporters happened immediately after Le Havre's final Ligue 1 match of the 2024/25 season.

