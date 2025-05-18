Le Havre fans gave Andre Ayew a standing ovation after their survival-clinching win, leaving the Ghanaian star visibly emotional

Le Havre edged Strasbourg 3-2 on the final day to finish 15th, narrowly avoiding relegation in Ligue 1's final day

Despite limited Black Stars involvement, Ayew scored 4 goals and made 1 assist in 27 Ligue 1 appearances in 2024/25

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a heartwarming moment that underscored his influence both on and off the pitch, Ghana captain Andre Ayew received a rousing standing ovation from Le Havre fans on Saturday.

This is after the club secured a vital 3-2 victory over Strasbourg in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.

The emotional gesture brought the 35-year-old Ayew close to tears, capping off a rollercoaster campaign with a fitting tribute.

Le Havre fans salute Dede Ayew with standing ovation after survival-sealing victory against Strasbourg on May 17, 2025. Image credit: andreayew10

Source: Instagram

Le Havre avoids Ligue 1 relegation

Le Havre entered the final day of the season with relegation fears looming. Facing a strong Strasbourg side, the stakes were high as any misstep could have cost them their top-flight status.

But with Ayew leading from the front in the crucial Week 34 fixture, the team delivered a spirited performance to emerge 3-2 winners.

The result saw Le Havre climb to 15th place in the 18-team league, narrowly avoiding relegation. Montpellier, Saint-Étienne, and Reims were the unfortunate trio that dropped to Ligue 2.

Andre Ayew's stats and impact for Le Havre

Despite being sidelined from Otto Addo’s recent Ghana national team selections, Ayew remained a central figure at club level throughout the season.

According to Transfermarkt, he made 27 appearances for Le Havre, contributing four goals and one assist. More importantly, his leadership and experience proved invaluable to a relatively young squad fighting for survival.

Often playing in multiple attacking roles, Ayew’s versatility and work ethic stood out, especially in tight matches.

Standing ovation for Andre Ayew

As the final whistle blew at the Stade Océane, fans rose to their feet in unison to applaud Ayew.

The standing ovation was not merely for his performance on the day but for his overall contribution to a tough campaign.

Watch the video of Le Havre fans' standing ovation for Andre Ayew below.

The applause echoed long after the match ended, with Ayew visibly moved, soaking in the adoration with tears in his eyes.

The gesture symbolized the deep connection between the player and the club's supporters, many of whom credited Ayew with being a stabilizing force during a tumultuous season.

When does Andre Ayew contract with Le Havre end?

With his contract ending on June 30, 2025, per Transfermarkt, and speculation swirling around his future, Ayew’s next move remains uncertain.

At 35, he has already enjoyed a storied career, representing clubs in England, Turkey, Qatar, and France, along with over 100 caps for Ghana.

Andre Ayew gets standing Ovation as Le Havre fans celebrate survival in Ligue 1. Image credit: andreayew10

Source: Instagram

Whether he stays at Le Havre or seeks a new challenge, his professionalism and passion continue to inspire younger players.

Meanwhile, his exclusion from recent Ghana squads raises questions about his international future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh