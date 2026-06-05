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Woman, 37, Arrested After Allegedly Tricking Family Into Adopting Her as a 12-Year-Old Girl
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Woman, 37, Arrested After Allegedly Tricking Family Into Adopting Her as a 12-Year-Old Girl

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A 37-year-old woman in Brazil has been arrested after allegedly posing as a 12-year-old girl and living with a family for more than a year
  • Her story reportedly gained sympathy from a local church community before she was taken in by a family who believed she was a vulnerable child
  • She has since confessed during questioning and faces charges of fraud and false identity, and has been remanded in custody pending further proceedings

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A 37-year-old woman in Brazil has been arrested after allegedly living under the identity of a 12-year-old girl and convincing a family to take her in as their daughter for more than a year.

Police in Joinville, in the southern state of Santa Catarina, say the suspect posed as a vulnerable child named “Gabriele,” claiming she had fled an abusive home in the northern region of Pará.

Brazil News, Joinville, Santa Catarina, Fraud Case, False Identity, Impersonation, Criminal Investigation, Police Arrest, Identity Deception, Family Deception, Child Impersonation
A 37 year old woman in Brazil is arrested after allegedly posing as a child and living with a family for over a year. Photo credit: Nelson Almeida/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Her account reportedly gained sympathy from members of a local church community before she was eventually welcomed into a family home.

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According to the Civil Police of Santa Catarina, the family cared for her for about 14 months, believing she was a minor in need of protection. What began as assistance gradually developed into a close domestic relationship, with the couple treating her as their daughter.

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Investigators allege the woman carefully maintained the deception, including claims that she suffered from autism and other medical conditions to explain her physical appearance.

She is also said to have told the family she had undergone hormone treatment during childhood, which affected her development.

Police further stated that she adopted childlike behaviour, including using baby bottles and pacifiers, sleeping with a comfort cloth, and speaking in a higher-pitched voice. She also allegedly faked panic episodes and emotional distress, reinforcing the identity she had created.

Authorities say the family became so convinced that they organised a birthday celebration for what they believed was her 12th birthday and even considered formal adoption.

The suspect, however, is accused of avoiding official processes such as registration or schooling, often citing fear that an alleged abusive parent would locate her.

The situation came to light after inconsistencies in her story prompted further scrutiny. She was arrested at a residence in the Pirabeiraba district of Joinville.

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Police say she has since confessed during questioning and has been charged with fraud and false identity offences. She has been transferred to Joinville Regional Prison as investigations continue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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