Mohammed Kudus left his mark in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Tottenham Hotspur were held by Bodo/Glimt

His lively display caught the attention of the English media, who rewarded him with a respectable rating

Having started from the bench, the Ghanaian star will now be aiming to break his goal-scoring drought when Spurs face Leeds United on October 4

Mohammed Kudus came off the bench to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw against Norwegian outfit Bodo Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on September 30.

The Ghanaian playmaker had been left out of the starting lineup, a decision that raised eyebrows given his consistency this season.

Mohammed Kudus controls the ball with his chest during Tottenham's Champions League tie with Bodo Glimt on September 30, 2025. Photo by Martin Ole Wold.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus inspires Spurs to draw with Bodo/Glimt

Thomas Frank opted to rest Kudus after the midfielder had featured heavily in recent weeks, handing Brennan Johnson a chance to impress.

But the Welsh forward, despite finishing as Spurs’ top scorer last season, looked off the pace.

He struggled to beat defenders, misplacing simple passes and failing to provide the spark usually expected from him.

With Tottenham trailing after the hour mark, Frank turned to his talisman. Kudus immediately lifted the tempo, driving at defenders with purpose and bringing life to a flat attack.

According to Fotmob, he completed the most dribbles, a key , created a big chance, and contested 14 ground duels, showing his trademark energy and flair.

How English media rated Kudus' cameo

His cameo earned plaudits across the English media. Goal described him as “simply a much better option on the right than Johnson” and handed him a 6 out of 10.

Football London went a step further with a 7, praising his involvement in the move that led to Van de Ven’s goal.

Football Insider was even more emphatic, writing, “If Frank needed a sign to continue playing Kudus over anyone else in the team, this is it.”

The BBC, however, gave him a more modest 5.82 rating.

The match itself was far from Tottenham’s best showing. Bodo Glimt pressed aggressively and created openings, forcing Spurs to rely on defensive discipline for much of the first half.

The hosts even squandered a golden chance when Hogh fired a penalty over the bar after Rodrigo Bentancur’s foul.

Spurs only started to click when they went two goals down. Archie Gray’s delivery forced Gundersen into turning the ball into his own to level the score after Van de Ven had halved the deficit early on.

By the end, Tottenham had done enough to rescue a point, leaving them with four points from their opening two Champions League fixtures.

Mohammed Kudus completed the most dribbles in his 30-minute cameo he lasted on the pitch against Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Martin Ole Wold.

Source: Getty Images

There is still work to be done, though. Spurs now turn their attention to domestic duties with an away trip to Leeds on Saturday, October 4, where Kudus will be eager to finally get on the scoresheet.

Their next European outing comes against Monaco on Wednesday, October 22.

Check out the Champions League group standings:

