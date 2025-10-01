Otto Addo is set to unveil his Black Stars squad this week as Ghana edge closer to confirming their 2026 World Cup spot

Ghana top Group I with 19 points, needing just one more win to seal qualification ahead of Madagascar

Stars like Thomas Partey and Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus are expected to headline the decisive doubleheader

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is set to release his squad list this week ahead of Ghana’s decisive fixtures in the last round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of sealing a spot at the global showpiece, needing just one victory from their remaining two matches to secure qualification. The 2026 tournament will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Otto Addo is expected to make an important Black Stars announcement on October 4, 2025. Image credit: Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars will begin their final push for qualification against the Central African Republic at the Al Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, on Wednesday, October 8. Four days later, Otto Addo’s men return to the Accra Sports Stadium to host Comoros on Sunday, October 12, as noted by FIFA.

Preparations are expected to start in Accra before the team departs for Morocco. According to reports, on Thursday, October 4, Addo and his technical staff are expected to confirm a strong squad capable of finishing the job in style and booking Ghana’s fifth appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

WC Qualifiers Group I standings: Ghana in control

Meanwhile, according to Wikipedia, Ghana currently lead Group I with 19 points after eight matches, making them the clear favorites to qualify. Their closest challengers, Madagascar, sit three points behind with 16 points and will be hoping for a slip-up from the West Africans.

Now, with only two games remaining, Ghana know that a win in either of their upcoming fixtures would guarantee their passage to the World Cup.

The Black Stars’ consistency in the qualifiers has given them an edge, but they cannot afford complacency as every result will shape the final group standings.

Missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was a bitter pill to swallow for Ghanaian football fans. The failure brought heavy criticism of the team’s performances and raised questions about the squad’s readiness for the next big challenge.

The World Cup qualifiers now provide an opportunity for redemption. Securing a place in the 2026 edition would not only heal the wounds of last year’s disappointment but also restore pride and belief among Ghanaian supporters.

Otto Addo set to announce Black Stars squad this week ahead of Central African Republic and Comoros games. Image credit: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Key Black Stars players to watch

Several stars are expected to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s final push. Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey could provide leadership and stability in midfield. while Mohammed Kudus, who continues to impress for Tottenham Hotspur, remains one of Ghana’s biggest attacking threats.

Meanwhile, young prospects like Jerry Afriyie and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are likely to add flair and energy to the squad.

Addo’s selections will be closely monitored, with fans eager to see the right balance of experience and youth in the squad.

Otto Addo's Ghana lineup vs. Mali

Earlier, YEN.com reported that Ghana faced Mali in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8, with Otto Addo unveiling his starting XI for the crunch tie.

The clash marked a pivotal moment in the Black Stars’ qualification campaign, as the Ghana national team eventually clinched a narrow win to boost their World Cup hopes.

Source: YEN.com.gh