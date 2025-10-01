How Otto Addo and Ghana Can Qualify for World Cup 2026 Easily Ahead of Madagascar, Comoros, Mali
- Otto Addo is set to unveil his final Black Stars squad on October 4 as Ghana chase a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification
- Ghana can secure their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with just one win in last two Group I fixtures
- Key players like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew are expected to lead the Black Stars’ push for a fifth appearance
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is preparing to reveal his final squad list this week as Ghana gear up for their last two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The announcement, expected on October 4, 2025, will set the tone for Ghana’s decisive run as they aim to confirm a spot at next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The four-time African champions will begin their final doubleheader against the Central African Republic at the Al Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco, on October 8, per FIFA fixtures.
They will then return home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12. Preparations will start in Accra before the squad flies out for the first fixture.
Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to assemble a balanced lineup, blending experience with emerging talent. Key players such as Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Benjamin Asare, and Mohammed Kudus will likely anchor the team.
The likes of Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Jerry Afriyie are also tipped to form part of the squad.
How Ghana qualify for World Cup 2026
According to Wikipedia standings, Ghana currently lead Group I with 19 points from eight matches, placing them firmly in control of their qualification path. Their nearest rivals, Madagascar, trail with 16 points, leaving the Black Stars just one win away from confirming their ticket to the global showpiece.
This means a victory against the Central African Republic would be enough to seal qualification with a game to spare, making the final match against Comoros a dead rubber.
Ghana’s consistent performances throughout the qualifiers have given them the upper hand, but the team cannot afford to be complacent at this stage.
After the disappointment of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, qualifying for the World Cup offers the Black Stars a chance for redemption and an opportunity to restore faith among Ghanaian supporters.
A fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage would also reaffirm Ghana’s status as one of Africa’s most consistent footballing nations after appearing at Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022.
List of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the teams that have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting some of football’s heavyweights.
The confirmed sides include the three host nations USA, Canada, and Mexico as well as Brazil, Argentina, Morocco, and Tunisia, all set to feature in next year’s tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
