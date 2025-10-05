Former Premier League winger narrowly escaped a horrifying motorway crash that left fans fearing the worst

The football community has been left stunned once again after another terrifying Lamborghini accident involving Eljero Elia

The shocking incident comes only months after the heartbreaking death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Former Southampton winger Eljero Elia narrowly escaped tragedy after being involved in a terrifying three-car collision on the A4 motorway near Leiden, Netherlands, on Saturday night, October 4, 2025.

According to Dutch police, the 38-year-old’s £270,000 Lamborghini Urus collided with two other vehicles at around 9:45 p.m., leaving the luxury SUV severely damaged.

Photos from the scene showed Elia’s green Lamborghini with airbags deployed as it was towed away from the crash site.

Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries, though two drivers were reportedly taken to the station for questioning. Elia himself was also transported in a police van alongside another man as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities are said to be checking whether alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Elia later explained to local media outlet Omroep West that the crash happened when he attempted to stop abruptly after traffic ahead came to a sudden halt. He recalled that the stretch of road was usually quiet at that time, and his car skidded while braking. After giving his account to the police, he returned home.

The incident came just months after the shocking death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who was killed in a similar Lamborghini crash in northern Spain on July 3, 2025, a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the football world.

Elia, who retired from football in 2022 following an ankle ligament injury, enjoyed a storied career spanning clubs such as Feyenoord, Juventus, Werder Bremen, and FC Twente, per Transfermarkt records. He is best remembered in England for his loan spell with Southampton in 2015, where he scored twice in 17 appearances.

The former Dutch international earned 30 caps for the Netherlands and was part of the national setup that featured in major tournaments.

Away from football, Elia is married to Sanne Elia, owner of Heavenly Beauty headspa, and the couple shares three children, namely Heavenly, Seal, and Eljero Dream.

Diogo Jota's passing in car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ace Liverpool winger Diogo Jota tragically died alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in Northern Spain on July 3 of this year.

One of the tyres is said to have burst, sparking a fire that engulfed the car. Past footage revealed the wreckage in a truly heartbreaking scene, as Liverpool went on to honour the late Portuguese forward during their 2025/26 Premier League opener.

