Francis Coffie, once a rising star for Kotoko and the Black Stars, has shocked many fans as he actively pleads for financial help

A viral video captures the heartbreaking moment the former Ghana international openly begs for support

Coffie’s sudden fall from the heights of professional football to public struggles has ignited widespread debate on the ex-player's retirement plans

In the mid-2000s, Ghanaian football was brimming with young talents eager to make their mark, and among them was Francis Coffie, a skillful winger, who once wore the Black Stars jersey.

Coffie’s football journey began with Power FC before his breakthrough move to Asante Kotoko, where he became a fan favourite for his energy and fearless attacking play.

At Kotoko, Coffie quickly grew into one of the most exciting prospects in the local game. His ability to glide past defenders earned him both admiration and a ticket abroad.

In 2010, he secured a move to Spain’s CD Leganés, a rare feat for a homegrown Ghanaian talent at the time. Though his stay in Spain was short-lived, it highlighted his potential to operate beyond Africa’s borders.

After returning home, Coffie continued his career with Medeama SC and Ashanti Gold, two respected Ghanaian clubs where he maintained his reputation as a versatile wide player, according to Ghanasoccernet.

His career then took him to Sudan with Al-Merreikh, one of Africa’s most competitive sides, before heading to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Watani. Each move added a new chapter to his football story, showcasing both his adaptability and his hunger to keep competing at higher levels.

On the international stage, Coffie achieved a boyhood dream when he pulled on the Black Stars jersey in 2009, featuring in a high-profile friendly against Argentina, as noted by Wikipedia.

Though his international career never fully blossomed, that appearance cemented his place in Ghana’s long list of players who earned the honour of representing the nation.

Francis Coffie's financial struggles

However, in a heartbreaking moment, recent reports have revealed that the former Ghana and Kotoko winger has fallen on hard financial times, struggling to make ends meet after retirement.

Francis Coffie's plight became more visible when a video of him pleading for assistance surfaced online, quickly going viral and sparking concern among Ghanaian football fans.

The video was posted by ex-Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Tagoe (a.k.a. Bobby Short), who visited Coffie and made his struggles public, drawing attention to the harsh conditions he now faces.

According to Tagoe, Coffie is currently living in a family house under deplorable conditions, a situation that reflects the depth of his struggles. The room he occupies lacks even the most basic necessities — there is no ceiling fan, no proper ventilation, and none of the essential amenities that make a living space comfortable.

The environment, described as unfit for a former professional athlete who once graced big stadiums in Ghana and abroad, paints a heartbreaking picture of how far Coffie’s fortunes have declined.

