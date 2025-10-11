2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Gattuso Drops Four Players from Italy Squad Ahead of Estonia Match
- Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso has swung the axe, dropping four players from Napoli, Fiorentina, and Brighton
- With automatic qualification still within reach, Gattuso’s men are set for a high-pressure clash against Estonia
- Confidence is growing in the Italian camp as the legendary Gattuso prepares for his third game in charge
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has trimmed his 27-man roster down to 23 ahead of Saturday night’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Estonia in Tallinn.
Reports suggest that the players left out of the all-important World Cup qualification game come from Napoli, Fiorentina, and Brighton.
The Azzurri, currently sitting second in Group I, are looking to maintain their momentum under Gattuso, who will be taking charge of his third match as national team boss.
According to FIFA, Italy have picked up nine points from four games so far, trailing leaders Norway and needing them to slip up to secure automatic qualification. A second-place finish would still guarantee a play-off spot.a
As noted by Football Italia, Italy enjoyed a convincing 5–0 win over Estonia in their previous meeting in Bergamo last month and will be eager to repeat that performance at the A. Le Coq Arena on Saturday.
Italy vs. Estonia: 4 Italian players miss out
According to TMW, the quartet expected to be omitted from the matchday squad includes: Alex Meret (Napoli), the backup goalkeeper who hasn’t featured for Italy since 2022, and Diego Coppola of Brighton, the young defender, who moved from Verona to the Premier League this summer, who has seen limited minutes this season, featuring for just 16 minutes so far.
The remaining two are Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Fiorentina), a midfielder earning his first senior call-up in this international window, and Roberto Piccoli, another Fiorentina star, who was added late as an injury replacement for Mattia Zaccagni, but also unlikely to make the bench.
Coppola and Meret have both been part of the national setup before, but Gattuso appears ready to prioritize form and experience for this crucial away tie.
Probable Italy Squad vs Estonia
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Guglielmo Vicario, Marco Carnesecchi
Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, Andrea Cambiaso, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Gabbia, Gianluca Mancini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Destiny Udogie
Midfielders: Nicolò Barella, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali
Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi, Sebastiano Esposito, Moise Kean, Riccardo Orsolini, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui
Gattuso’s men will aim to deliver another dominant display as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification. A win in Tallinn would keep Italy firmly in the race for top spot and build belief in the early stages of Gattuso’s reign, with lots of Italian fans expecting a convincing victory.
Italian Fabio Cannavaro appointed Uzbekistan manager
In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh profiled Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro, highlighting his remarkable transition from World Cup-winning captain to head coach of Uzbekistan, one of Asia’s surprise qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Cannavaro’s leadership, tactical discipline, and winning mentality are expected to transform Uzbekistan into one of the most exciting underdog stories heading into the tournament.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh