Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso has swung the axe, dropping four players from Napoli, Fiorentina, and Brighton

With automatic qualification still within reach, Gattuso’s men are set for a high-pressure clash against Estonia

Confidence is growing in the Italian camp as the legendary Gattuso prepares for his third game in charge

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has trimmed his 27-man roster down to 23 ahead of Saturday night’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Estonia in Tallinn.

Reports suggest that the players left out of the all-important World Cup qualification game come from Napoli, Fiorentina, and Brighton.

Gennaro Gattuso drops four players from Italy squad for WCQ against Estonia. Image credit: Miguel Medina

Source: Getty Images

The Azzurri, currently sitting second in Group I, are looking to maintain their momentum under Gattuso, who will be taking charge of his third match as national team boss.

According to FIFA, Italy have picked up nine points from four games so far, trailing leaders Norway and needing them to slip up to secure automatic qualification. A second-place finish would still guarantee a play-off spot.a

As noted by Football Italia, Italy enjoyed a convincing 5–0 win over Estonia in their previous meeting in Bergamo last month and will be eager to repeat that performance at the A. Le Coq Arena on Saturday.

Italy vs. Estonia: 4 Italian players miss out

According to TMW, the quartet expected to be omitted from the matchday squad includes: Alex Meret (Napoli), the backup goalkeeper who hasn’t featured for Italy since 2022, and Diego Coppola of Brighton, the young defender, who moved from Verona to the Premier League this summer, who has seen limited minutes this season, featuring for just 16 minutes so far.

The remaining two are Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Fiorentina), a midfielder earning his first senior call-up in this international window, and Roberto Piccoli, another Fiorentina star, who was added late as an injury replacement for Mattia Zaccagni, but also unlikely to make the bench.

Coppola and Meret have both been part of the national setup before, but Gattuso appears ready to prioritize form and experience for this crucial away tie.

Italy training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on October 10, 2025 in Florence ahead of their World Cup qualifier vs. Estonia. Image credit: Claudio Villa - FIGC

Source: Getty Images

Probable Italy Squad vs Estonia

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Guglielmo Vicario, Marco Carnesecchi

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori, Andrea Cambiaso, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Gabbia, Gianluca Mancini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Destiny Udogie

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali

Forwards: Nicolò Cambiaghi, Sebastiano Esposito, Moise Kean, Riccardo Orsolini, Giacomo Raspadori, Mateo Retegui

Gattuso’s men will aim to deliver another dominant display as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification. A win in Tallinn would keep Italy firmly in the race for top spot and build belief in the early stages of Gattuso’s reign, with lots of Italian fans expecting a convincing victory.

Italian Fabio Cannavaro appointed Uzbekistan manager

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh profiled Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro, highlighting his remarkable transition from World Cup-winning captain to head coach of Uzbekistan, one of Asia’s surprise qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cannavaro’s leadership, tactical discipline, and winning mentality are expected to transform Uzbekistan into one of the most exciting underdog stories heading into the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh