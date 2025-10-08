The Black Stars are just one victory away from sealing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they take on the Central African Republic

Despite the late injury setback to star forward Inaki Williams, coach Otto Addo’s men remain confident

A win will secure Ghana’s place at the expanded World Cup in North America, with Ghanaian fans across the globe braced for another historic moment

The Black Stars of Ghana are on the verge of another historic milestone as they take on the Central African Republic (CAR) in a crucial CAF World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The match will be staged at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, where Otto Addo’s men need just one more victory to confirm their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Central African Republic vs. Ghana World Cup qualifiers is scheduled to kick off at 4PM GMT on Wendesday, October 8, 2025. Image credit: ghanafa

Source: Twitter

Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 19 points from eight matches, three points ahead of second-placed Madagascar, as reported by FIFA. A win in Meknes would officially book their ticket to the expanded 48-team tournament in North America next year.

As the tension builds, Ghana head coach Otto Addo has had to deal with both optimism and a touch of misfortune in his camp.

Star forward Inaki Williams has been ruled out of the game after suffering an injury during Athletic Bilbao’s 2–1 La Liga win over Mallorca on October 4, a match in which he also scored.

Black Stars will qualify for the 2026 World Cup if they beat the Central African Republic in Meknes. Image credit: ghanfa

Source: Getty Images

In response, Addo moved quickly to call up Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, who joins the squad as Williams’ replacement. Despite the setback, the Black Stars’ camp remains upbeat, with all other players fit and ready for action, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Ghana squad has completed two intensive training sessions in Casablanca ahead of the clash and completed their final workout on Tuesday evening in Meknes.

Key figures like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Kwasi Sibo, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been leading the sessions with high energy and focus, reflecting the team’s hunger to finish the job.

The GFA has confirmed all players in camp, including Benjamin Asare, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, and Joseph Paintsil, all pushing for starting roles in what could be Ghana’s defining moment of the qualifiers.

How to watch CAR vs. Ghana game

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Channel 227 on DStv) and will also be available for streaming on the DStv Stream app across Sub-Saharan Africa.

For fans abroad, FIFA+ is expected to provide a free live stream, ensuring global audiences can follow Ghana’s crucial fixture in real time.

However, Ghana Television (GTV) has revealed ongoing challenges in securing local broadcast rights for the World Cup qualifiers. According to the state broadcaster, FIFA’s high broadcast rights costs have made it difficult to air the match locally.

According to the FIFA fixture schedule, the 2026 World Cup qualifier between the Central African Republic and Ghana kicks off at 16:00 GMT (4:00 PM local time in Ghana).

That corresponds to 5:00 PM in London, Madrid, Paris, Hamburg, Rome, Nigeria, and South Africa, 11:00 AM in New York, and 8:00 AM in Los Angeles. For Ghanaian fans in these cities, taking note of the start time is crucial to ensuring you do not miss the live action, as the confident Black Stars look set to make history.

Predicted Ghana starting XI vs. CAR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh predicted Ghana’s potential starting lineup for the crucial clash against the Central African Republic.

The projection highlighted key names such as Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Antoine Semenyo, all expected to start, as Otto Addo aims to secure another World Cup qualification.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh