Kwabena Owusu’s football journey has seen him feature for clubs in Spain, Azerbaijan, and Hungary over the years.

The 27-year-old forward has publicly declared his wish to return home and don the Kotoko jersey, making a heartfelt plea to Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Having made three appearances for the Black Stars, Owusu remains determined to earn a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu became the talk of the local football scene after publicly expressing his desire to join Asante Kotoko in August of this year.

The striker, who has featured for several European clubs, made headlines when he passionately appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the life patron of Kotoko, to grant him the chance to don the famous red jersey in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu expresses his desire to play for Asante Kotoko.

Owusu’s plea to Kotoko to recruit him

In a heartfelt interview with Ezra Television, the Black Stars attacker declared his readiness to play for the Porcupine Warriors, urging the club to consider his request seriously.

His open appeal quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate about a potential homecoming similar to that of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom, who both returned to feature in Ghana’s top flight in recent years.

The Ghanaian striker emphasized that he would gladly sign for Kotoko if the club presents a competitive offer, showing genuine intent to contribute to the team’s rebuilding project.

European football journey of Kwabena Owusu

According to Wikipedia records, Owusu began his European adventure with trials at Racing de Santander and AD Alcorcón B before earning a loan spell with CD Toledo in Spain. His breakthrough came during a Copa del Rey tie, where he scored twice to seal a 2–0 victory, a performance that drew attention from top scouts.

Owusu Kwabena (black) during a UEFA Europa League game between his team Garabagh and Sivasspor at Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, on November 26, 2020.

By 2017, La Liga side CD Leganés snapped him up, and although he initially found opportunities limited, Owusu’s persistence paid off through loan stints at Real Oviedo and FC Cartagena.

Kwabena Owusu's Black Stars career

Owusu’s consistency in Spain earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team in 2019. He has since made three international appearances, including a start in the AFCON 2019 group stage match against Guinea-Bissau in Egypt, as noted by the Ghana Football Association.

Thanks to his performances for club and country, Owusu signed a massive two-year contract with Ferencvárosi TC in Hungary, the country’s most decorated football club. He played a key role in helping the team win the 2022–23 Nemzeti Bajnokság I title, marking another milestone in his European career.

The video of Owusu’s appeal stirred excitement among supporters, as many were eager to see if Kotoko would make a move for the forward, who has now signed for Israel side Maccabi Bnei Reineh.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, at the moment, Kotoko have not officially commented on Owusu’s interest. The Porcupine Warriors, who recently lifted the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup after beating Golden Kick 2–1, may soon have a major decision to make regarding the talented forward’s wish.

